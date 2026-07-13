Off-field divide: European football teams racially diverse but Europe isn't

Initially, the African/non-white dominance in European clubs reflected the colonial heritage of these countries — with Nigerians and Jamaicans in England; Ivoirians, Algerians and Moroccans in France; Cameroonians and Ghanians in Germany; Angolans in Portugal, and so on. Later, this pattern changed, as strategically relaxed citizenship rules in the European Union enabled foreign players to gravitate towards the country that maximised their earning power. France’s Michael Olise, for instance, is of Nigerian and Algerian origin. He grew up in England and played for clubs in the English Premier League before opting for France. Jude Bellingham, the feted striker for England, is of Irish and Jamaican descent. Most of these players are first-generation citizens having been born in their country of adoption after their parents settled there, often as political or economic refugees.

This warm, fuzzy notion of racial integration on the football pitch that the media celebrates is not reflected in the real world in Europe, however. White Europeans may be happy to watch foreign players from the distance of a football stadium win sporting laurels for their nations but are unlikely to welcome them elsewhere. In social, political or corporate institutions, African-origin citizens are conspicuous in their scarcity. Few can claim not to have been racially abused. Nowhere is this more evident than in France, where people of African descent account for 10 per cent of the population but less than 1 per cent of leadership in the top 50 French companies and about 2 per cent of lawmakers in the National Assembly. It is telling that the bulk of France’s African-origin footballers grew up in the banlieues, low-cost suburban housing projects. This is also true of Germany and Italy, where immigrants exist on the squalid margins of urban life. Only England remains an exception where racial integration is evident across the political and social spectrum, although Brexit was partly a product of growing anti-immigration sentiment. The racial composition of European football teams stands in stark contrast to the rise of rightwing nationalism across Europe, which has put anti-immigration front and centre of political platforms — from France’s Rassemblement National to the Alternative For Germany and Brothers of Italy, among others. This is the reality fans must remember when they watch Mbappe or Yamal strut their stuff on the pitch tomorrow.