Off-field divide: European football teams racially diverse but Europe isn't
White Europeans may be happy to watch foreign players from the distance of a football stadium win sporting laurels for their nations but are unlikely to welcome them elsewhere
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Anyone following European football since the mid-nineties would not have failed to notice the growing racial diversity of the teams. Footballers from Africa, the West Indies, West Asia and even Southeast Asia increasingly play stellar roles in key European leagues. Driven by hyper-competition and big money, European clubs cast their net wide — and without discrimination — for the best available talent to win money-spinning silverware each season. Inevitably, the racial diversity of club football has had its impact on the composition of European squads appearing for the Fifa World Cup. Much was made of the dominant African origins of France’s 1998 World Cup winning squad — a point its Algerian-origin superstar Zinedine Zidane underlined in the afterglow of victory. This was true of France’s 2018 victory too; over 80 per cent of the current squad that will play Spain in the semifinal tomorrow are of African origin. France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe, of Algerian-Cameroonian origin, will be pitted against two Spanish stars, 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, whose parents come from Moroccan and Equatorial Guinea, and Nico Williams, of Ghanaian origin.