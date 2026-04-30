Policy prescription: MoF's economic review presents a realistic assessment
One clear message from the West Asia conflict is the need to build buffers of key inputs, and this should not be limited to oil and gas
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The latest monthly Economic Review, by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, released this week, has done well to present a realistic assessment of the current macroeconomic situation, along with a policy path. It’s been over two months since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, with no resolution in sight. The Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global crude oil passes, has been blocked by both the United States and Iran. Amid continued uncertainty, prices of crude oil rose again on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crude trading above $125 per barrel, compared with about $70 before the start of the conflict. While the global economy is suffering because of the conflict, countries like India are particularly exposed because of their considerable dependence on the region for imports of crude oil.