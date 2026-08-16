Puzzling policy: Premature ending of FCNR (B) swap raises questions

From the turn of events, it would appear that the scheme was not adequately thought through. India’s foreign-exchange reserves were at about $680 billion when the scheme was announced, and it was unlikely to face any difficulty in meeting immediate external obligations. However, the rupee was under pressure due to a variety of factors. The Iran war had pushed up the prices of crude oil, and most economists expected the current account deficit (CAD) to expand, though not to alarming levels. Pressure was also coming from the capital account because of persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors, partly because of global uncertainties. Thus, the swap schemes were interpreted as an attempt to further bolster foreign-exchange reserves to help stabilise the currency market. Sometimes sharp currency depreciation can become a self-fulfilling spiral. Higher reserves usually discourage speculators betting on sustained declines. But foreign-currency reserve accumulation also has costs.

Since the RBI has decided to close the scheme after getting a little over $50 billion, it is not clear what the expectations were. Analysts were expecting $80 billion-100 billion to come under various swap windows. Did the RBI not expect similar levels of flows? Banks were incentivised to raise deposits and were offering substantial leverage. It is not clear if the objectives have been met. Besides, what would have been the downside of accumulating more foreign-exchange reserves? A much higher reserve could have artificially pushed up the rupee exchange rate. Liquidity in the system would have significantly also gone up. But could the central bank not anticipate or manage such after-effects? Further, it was indicated in the last post-monetary policy press conference on August 5 that there was no proposal to close the scheme prematurely. What changed over the next nine days? Both the announcement of the scheme and its premature withdrawal indicate a lack of proper policy planning and do not augur well for a large central bank like the RBI.