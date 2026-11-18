Quad summit reassures India but leaves its strategic role uncertain
The Manila summit offers reassurance but does little to change the Quad's limited role in US geopolitical strategy
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The remarkable flurry of summitry in Manila, Philippines, on November 17 — the 23rd India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, the 21st East-Asia Summit, and the leader-level Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit — did not significantly alter the region’s geo-economic dynamics. But it took place just days ahead of a historic trilateral summit between Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin. Of these, the Quad meeting, comprising the leaders of the United States (US), Japan, India, and Australia, has been highlighted as a positive development for India and the Indo-Pacific powers. This could be an overstatement. For one, there is little evidence that the meeting significantly changed the direction of Indo-US relations, nor is there a dramatic departure in the Quad’s role. The statement that the Quad would “ensure open, safe and resilient maritime corridors in the Indo-Pacific” is a riff on an established theme. Most announcements listed in the short, joint press release — from cooperation on critical minerals to maritime surveillance, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity cooperation — refer to ongoing projects. The exception is the Business Leaders’ Forum, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next year, but this, too, may be of less significance, given China’s overweening economic and technological dominance of and integration with the Indo-Pacific nations.