Rising heat stress: Integrated climate strategy key to building resilience

A recently released joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Meteorological Organization warns that extreme heat is pushing global food systems to the brink. Over 1.23 billion people are dependent on agriculture for livelihood and are increasingly exposed to heat stress, which has a cascading impact on crops, livestock, and fisheries. Most crops begin to experience yield losses beyond critical temperature thresholds, often around 30 degrees Celsius. Already, staple crops such as maize and wheat have recorded yield declines of 7.5 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, for every 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature, with projections indicating further losses of up to 10 per cent per degree of warming in the future. Besides, human lives are also at stake. Studies show that agricultural workers are now 35 times more likely to die from heat exposure than workers in other sectors, while nearly 470 billion working hours are already lost annually due to extreme heat. By the end of the century, large parts of South Asia, including India, could face up to 250 days a year when farm work becomes physiologically unsafe. Women face disproportionate risks, especially from poor sanitation, lack of water intake and longer working hours, which increase vulnerability to chronic illness.