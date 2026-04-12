Risks persist: Fog of uncertainty descends as Iran-US negotiations fail

There is a hint of a silver lining in the willingness in Washington and Tehran to continue engagement. Reports from Washington suggest that Mr Vance’s failure to get a deal does not necessarily mean the talks are over. An X posting by the Iranian foreign ministry said negotiations would continue despite their differences, though it did not specify a timeline for restarting dialogue. While it is imperative for the two sides to remain engaged, it may be prudent to have the nuclear issue channelled into a separate structured dialogue over the longer term. Creating a more conducive atmosphere for constructive dialogue may be a good starting point. This would include the US prevailing on Israel to stop bombing Lebanon. Bombing has killed more innocent civilians than people belonging to Iran-backed Hezbollah, which is Tel Aviv’s purported target. A move by Tehran to lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, including charging transit fees, would be a useful signal that it intended to follow the conventions of international law. The United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Seas (Unclos) requires unimpeded freedom of navigation in international waters. Iran signed Unclos in 1982 but did not ratify it. Permitting free passage of shipping is also governed by customary law, to which Tehran is also bound. Since Iran has signalled its keenness to adhere to United Nations norms in its dealings with the US, it could consider opening the strait and scrapping the transit fee it is charging some vessels. It is unlikely to agree, however, since its command of the strait is one potent trump card it holds over the US’ equally unlawful Operation Epic Fury.