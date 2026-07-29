States need faster fiscal consolidation as debt redemptions loom

A possible reason for the expansion in the debt stock is the higher Budget deficit of state governments. Data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India in its report on state-government finances (January 2026) showed that the outstanding liabilities of state governments increased from 25.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY19 to 29.2 per cent in FY26 (Budget Estimates, or BE). This clearly needs to be brought down at an accelerated pace with sharply lower deficits. After remaining under 3 per cent of GDP for a few years, the combined fiscal deficit of the states increased to 3.3 per cent in FY25 and was budgeted at the same level in FY26.

Reducing the budget deficit will require both curtailing expenditure and boosting revenue. As regards expenditure, it is widely acknowledged that subsidies, and particularly unconditional cash transfers, are on the rise. A recent study highlighted how such cash-transfer schemes in select states are benefiting women. However, the fiscal impact of such schemes should not be ignored. A study of 21 states by the Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC) showed that as a percentage of their combined gross state domestic product (GSDP), expenditure on subsidies and transfers increased from 2.2 per cent in FY19 to 2.7 in FY26 (BE). It was about 20 per cent of revenue expenditure.

States must look to increase their own revenue. The Tamil Nadu government recently appointed a revenue-augmentation committee led by economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia. The committee’s recommendation will be keenly watched because it might also help other states improve their systems. The data compiled by the SFC shows that the own tax revenue of the states has remained largely static over the past decade or so at around 6 per cent of GDP — it was 6.2 per cent in FY24. An improvement in collection will help improve state finances. State goods and services tax is the largest revenue component — at about 41 per cent. Thus, improvement in overall goods and services tax collection will also help states. They get 11.4 per cent from stamp and registration fees, and 1 per cent from land revenue. Collection from under these heads can be increased.