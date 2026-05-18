Steel walls: India should resist delays in implementing landmark FTAs

Both these factors have contributed to the UK’s decision. The embattled Labour government of Keir Starmer needs to show that it is willing to defend British jobs and industries. But it has also decided to move closer economically to the European Union (EU), which it traumatically left in 2020, after a referendum in 2016. It will need, as part of this process, to introduce restrictions on various sectors that are closely aligned with European regulations. Steel will, as a matter of course, be one of those sectors. It is worth noting that one of the big beneficiaries of the UK’s new policy for the sector will be Tata Steel, which has a large installation at Port Talbot, which is in Wales; it might break even in 2026-27. Production at the unit in Port Talbot has shifted from traditional steel-making, with its blast furnaces closing down in 2024; new production comes from greener electric arc furnaces, which use recycled steel among other inputs.

The vexed and central question will be what the EU calls the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which, in straightforward terms, is a tariff on the carbon content of imports. New Delhi will have to adjust to the fact that its major trading partners will follow Brussels’ lead in putting up relatively high bars to products that emerge from processes which are intensive in their emission of greenhouse gases. European nations, including the UK, believe that their industries can no longer afford the reduction in competitiveness involved in being more stringent on their carbon footprint than their global counterparts. This eminently predictable process should not be seen as problematic enough to derail the broader process of integration.