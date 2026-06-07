Tango and Cash: Choreographed moves of RBI, Centre good for bond markets

While the MPC maintained the status quo on interest rates and held its “neutral” stance, it unveiled a quiver of five arrows aimed at attracting foreign capital. Among short-term measures, the RBI has brought in a concessional forex-swap facility to incentivise external commercial borrowing, and provided hedging cost leeway for banks dealing in foreign exchange to raise fresh three- to five-year foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits. In consultation with the government, it also reintroduced a nine-month limit for realising export proceeds, paring it from 15 months, to ensure exporters don’t hold back dollar repatriation in the hope of a depreciating rupee. The more enduring and significant changes the Centre and the RBI agreed on are the rejig of norms to ease individual foreign investors’ entry into Indian equities, and the expansion of the G-secs basket that FPIs can invest in through the fully accessible route (FAR). While the cap on such FAR flows has been retained at 6 per cent of outstanding central-government bonds, there is still significant room for FPIs as less than half that limit is reckoned to have been tapped so far. In the rest of this financial year alone, about ₹1.5 trillion of 15-, 30- and 40-year bond issuances could now be available under the FAR route. Separately, concentration and securitywise limits, as well as short-term investment caps for FPI investment under the general route, have been lifted.