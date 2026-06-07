Tango and Cash: Choreographed moves of RBI, Centre good for bond markets
The government and RBI have unveiled tax and policy measures to revive foreign investment, strengthen the balance of payments and support the rupee
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Seeking to break a multiple-month streak of foreign investment flowing out of Indian equity and debt markets at a time when its inelastic import-bill components are spiking, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moved in tandem last week to arrest concerns about the current account and balance of payments (BoP) situation. While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI convened for its bimonthly review on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet approved an ordinance for taxation changes to woo back some of the ebbing portfolio flows. On Friday morning, as the RBI governor delivered his monetary-policy statement proposing five major measures aimed at strengthening the BoP maths, the ordinance was notified. Coming into force from April 1, 2026, it effectively scrapped all short- and long-term capital gains taxes, alongside withholding tax on interest income, for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) putting their money in Indian sovereign bonds. This was also extended to the Bank for International Settlements, paving the way for global central banks to tap India’s government securities (G-Secs) market, potentially providing patient, non-speculative capital.