Trust deficit: Sebi's move to address conflict of interest needs more heft

Headed by former central vigilance commissioner Pratyush Sinha, the panel found Sebi’s Code on Conflict of Interests for Members of Board, 2008 (Sebi Code), and the Sebi (Employees’ Service) Regulations, 2001 (ESR), to be inadequate, and in need of strengthening. It noted a sharp dissonance in the onerous obligations placed on employees with lighter norms for members — the latter were not even considered “insiders” under Sebi’s insider-trading norms and being allowed to trade in stocks with no restrictions. Noting that senior staffers, members, and chairpersons exert more influence and authority, the panel felt disclosure norms should be more stringent for them. Moreover, the Sebi Code is voluntary and lacks penalties for non-compliance, while the ESR is enforceable. Even the definitions of “family” and “conflict of interest” differed for members and employees, and transparency was found wanting in terms of disclosure of interests and recusal from matters with potential conflicts.

It is commendable the Sebi board chose to act swiftly on the committee’s dozen-odd recommendations submitted in November last year. A statement conveying the board’s decisions on March 23 suggests seven recommendations were accepted. These include tagging whole-time members (WTMs) and chairpersons as “insiders”, aligning investment curbs with employees, and expanding the definition of “family”. For existing investments, they have been given the option to liquidate, freeze, or sell them with approval. However, the board decided to tweak at least six other recommendations, citing public/media commentary as well as privacy and other concerns of employees. The most worrying point concerns the panel’s advice on public disclosure undertaken by the chairperson, WTMs, executive directors and chief general managers, and their families as also other relations. The Sebi board opted to make their immovable property details public, restricting disclosures on assets and liabilities to an internal mechanism, possibly a new Office of Ethics and Compliance mooted by the panel. And although investment curbs on Sebi staff would apply to spouses and dependent family members, unlisted securities have been kept out of this mandate.