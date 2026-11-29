The dispute follows a series of family settlements between the four principal branches of the group founder, T V Sundaram Iyengar, in 2017. In 2020, another settlement aligned the business ownership and management of the respective branches. Now Ms Venu, 43, has filed a suit against her father at the Madras High Court, seeking partition of the joint-family assets of Mr Srinivasan’s branch of the business along with access to asset documents and financial information, which she claims have been withheld from her, to determine the rightful allotment of her share in her father’s businesses. On his part, Mr Srinivasan has claimed that he owns the businesses and is within his rights to partition them as he sees fit, which he did.

The dispute centres on economic ownership rather than the management or operations of individual companies, issues that were sorted in a 2024 agreement that addressed brand usage and non-compete agreements within the group. Venu Srinivasan’s companies come under the umbrella of TVS Holdings, a listed core investment company (CIC) that was carved out of Sundaram Clayton and renamed. It holds major stakes in a range of listed and unlisted companies in the automotive, financial services and real-estate sectors, and has a market capitalisation of about ₹27,000 crore. Of these companies, the jewel in the crown is TVS Motors, the two- and three-wheeler major with a market capitalisation of ₹2.16 trillion and a market share of 20 per cent. This is headed by Sudarshan Venu, 37. Ms Venu is managing director of the demerged Sundaram Clayton, an auto-component company with a market capitalisation of about ₹2,200 crore. She is also vice-chair of unlisted tractor manufacturer TAFE, which is chaired by Mallika Srinivasan. She has backed her daughter’s claim to equal partition under the Hindu Succession Act and full disclosure of financial records.