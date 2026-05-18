Viral fears: Hantavirus and Ebola raise global health threat perceptions

The threat from Ebola, however, may be higher. On the eve of the WHO’s annual meeting in Geneva on Monday, the global heath body declared the recent visibility of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern”. That is one rung below “pandemic” in the WHO alert system. There have been at least 88 deaths and 300 cases recorded since last month. Unlike hantavirus, Ebola is contagious. Though it is not airborne, it can spread from human to human through fluid exchanges. There are no globally approved vaccines for hantavirus, but there are effective ones for Ebola. The complication this time is that the current strain — known as Bundibugyo, after the Ugandan district where it was first detected — is a less common but dangerous variant. Existing Ebola vaccines do not work on this strain, nor are Bundibugyo-specific therapeutics available. No less concerning is the fact that tests to confirm the presence of the Bundibugyo virus are not effective. Health officials are concerned principally because of the intense movement of people in the DRC, either seeking treatment or fleeing from armed groups, which perpetually vie for control of these natural resource-rich regions. These contingencies accelerate the rate of transmission not just locally but also beyond the borders of the continent through flights out of Africa.
The question is how far India is at risk, especially given India’s public-health delivery mechanisms and the cocktail of unidentified viruses that circulate through its cities each summer and monsoon. As of now, public-health officials assess the risk as low, principally because there isn’t much air travel from the afflicted zones. For hantavirus, localised risks are higher. India has not experienced the kind of spread seen in Europe, China or the Americas. But the country is no less vulnerable, given its crowded, unhygienic habitation and poor sanitation — prime breeding ground for disease-carrying rodents — endemic in all cities.
The major challenge in containing the outbreak of the diseases these viruses cause is the lack of resources for global-scale action. The dissolution of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the withdrawal of the United States (US) from the WHO under President Donald Trump have severely hampered institutional capabilities to respond. Under the Joe Biden administration, the US was instrumental in stemming the global spread of Covid, providing critical medical and protective equipment and vaccines and emergency food supplies and medicine to at-risk populations. Decades before, it was the US that played a key role in stemming the global AIDS crisis. The US also has an honourable history of supporting action to fight the spread of Ebola in the DRC. Clearly, “America First” is harmful to global health.