Vivo-Dixon venture signals a pragmatic shift in China investment policy

The JV will take over the Chinese company’s factory in Greater Noida, and the Indian manufacturer believes that it will add about 20 million units to its current production of 35 million smartphones. Some of that production might be for other brands, and there are also hopes that a fraction of what is produced might be exported. While Apple Inc has indeed exported some high-end electronics from its subcontractors’ facilities in India and now accounts for well over half the country’s mobile electronics exports by volume, the government has hoped for some time that similar success stories would emerge at the middle and low end of this market. Chinese companies hold almost three-fourths of the Indian market, with Vivo itself accounting for almost a quarter. But they have not scaled up manufacturing and exports from India to meaningful levels. Presumably the government believes that permitting the Vivo-Dixon JV is one way to address that situation.

The initial move in 2020 to shut off all Chinese investment followed the clashes on the Line of Actual Control in the Himalayas. It was reflective of a moment in which complete decoupling from the Chinese economy was considered the only option. But it was clearly not sustainable over time. Naturally, some restrictions need to be retained in critical sectors where credible fears on national security exist. But in other parts of the economy, the government seems to have decided that the benefits are strong enough to outweigh any threat perception.