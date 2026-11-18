Still, women account for less than 30.5 per cent in managerial positions globally. Their share in boards more than doubled, from 13.1 per cent in 2013 to 30.9 per cent in 2025, but progress lower down the hierarchy is less encouraging. Between 2013 and 2025, the share of enterprises achieving gender balance fell by 1.4 percentage points at junior management level and 6.4 percentage points at middle management. This weakens the pipeline from which future senior leaders are drawn. The problem is not only vertical exclusion. Women remain concentrated in human resources and administration. Consequently, 62.5 per cent and 55.4 per cent of the enterprises, respectively, reported women among senior managers in these functions. Their representation was far lower in profit-and-loss (P&L) roles (19.8 per cent) and research & development (26.3 per cent). These functions provide exposure to operations and strategy and often serve as the stepping-stone to executive positions.

India’s record is particularly troubling. The ILO puts women’s share in managerial positions at fewer than 12 per cent, ranking India 32nd among 34 Asia-Pacific economies. Access to career-enhancing assignments is another constraint. A 2026 study of 1,500 leaders in India found that 49 per cent of the women leaders worked in enabling functions, compared with 37 per cent of the men. While 68 per cent of the women had P&L experience, the figure for the men was 91 per cent; only 45 per cent of the women had held sales roles, against 90 per cent of the men. Companies cannot expect more women at the top if they distribute key assignments unevenly.