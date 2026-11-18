Still, women account for less than 30.5 per cent in managerial positions globally. Their share in boards more than doubled, from 13.1 per cent in 2013 to 30.9 per cent in 2025, but progress lower down the hierarchy is less encouraging. Between 2013 and 2025, the share of enterprises achieving gender balance fell by 1.4 percentage points at junior management level and 6.4 percentage points at middle management. This weakens the pipeline from which future senior leaders are drawn. The problem is not only vertical exclusion. Women remain concentrated in human resources and administration. Consequently, 62.5 per cent and 55.4 per cent of the enterprises, respectively, reported women among senior managers in these functions. Their representation was far lower in profit-and-loss (P&L) roles (19.8 per cent) and research & development (26.3 per cent). These functions provide exposure to operations and strategy and often serve as the stepping-stone to executive positions.
India’s record is particularly troubling. The ILO puts women’s share in managerial positions at fewer than 12 per cent, ranking India 32nd among 34 Asia-Pacific economies. Access to career-enhancing assignments is another constraint. A 2026 study of 1,500 leaders in India found that 49 per cent of the women leaders worked in enabling functions, compared with 37 per cent of the men. While 68 per cent of the women had P&L experience, the figure for the men was 91 per cent; only 45 per cent of the women had held sales roles, against 90 per cent of the men. Companies cannot expect more women at the top if they distribute key assignments unevenly.
A 2024 study found that the requirement under the Companies Act for at least one woman director on the board of a listed company reduced the share of firms with no women directors from 53 per cent to below 10 per cent. Having a woman on the board was associated with stronger economic performance and financial stability. However, positive employee sentiment was linked to board diversity only when women were also present in top management. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the ILO has identified an implementation gap. Although 74.8 per cent of the enterprises reported having an equal-opportunity or diversity policy, the average share implementing specific gender-equality initiatives fell from 37.4 per cent in 2018 to 26.5 per cent in 2025. Recruitment and promotion initiatives, leadership development, and mentoring recorded declines. Thus, commitments on paper are not enough. Companies should publish gender-disaggregated data, examine pay and promotion outcomes, create transparent career pathways, and give women equal access to P&L, sales and operational roles. At the same time, governments must improve access to child care, safe transport, and mechanisms to address workplace harassment to enable greater women labour force participation.