Best of BS Opinion: A shifting world order and India's constrained rise
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The global order is no longer anchored in rules but shaped by power, with both the US and China bending systems to suit their interests. R Jagannathan writes that military interventions, trade coercion, and the erosion of multilateral institutions have made the idea of a fair, rules-based order increasingly untenable. He proposes that middle powers including India, Germany, Japan, Brazil and others, must coordinate as an “R7” to push back collectively. With demographic and economic weight on their side, such a grouping could negotiate with major powers and demand reforms, from expanding the UN Security Council and curbing veto powers to restructuring the WTO, IMF and World Bank.
Meanwhile, Aditi Phadnis traces how Puducherry’s politics has moved away from being an echo of Tamil Nadu to a more fragmented and locally driven system. The region’s French colonial legacy, with its emphasis on trade taxation and local governance, created social dynamics distinct from Tamil Nadu’s caste-heavy, ryotwari-influenced politics. While cultural overlap once kept the two aligned, this began to shift from the late 1970s. Congress control gave way to regional assertion, most visibly with N Rangasamy’s AINRC. The BJP has since entered through alliances but has not consolidated its position. Instead, newer players like the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are reshaping the field.
Looking at the rising use of old Hindi songs in advertising, Sandeep Goyal argues that nostalgia has become a reliable tool to build emotional connection. Campaigns using familiar tracks have helped brands appear more relatable and less intimidating. A social experiment cited in the piece suggests that even younger audiences respond strongly to these songs, indicating that nostalgia can travel across generations. The concern, however, is whether this approach builds durable brand equity or simply borrows from existing cultural capital. Goyal points to emerging trends like AI-driven “digital resurrection” of past stars, suggesting that while nostalgia delivers short-term engagement, its long-term strategic value remains unclear.
Finally, Shekhar Gupta notes that anxieties over Pakistan’s perceived diplomatic activity amid the Gulf tensions miss the larger point about India’s own constraints. India’s positioning, where it is aligned in parts with US, Israeli and Arab interests while maintaining ties with Iran, limits its ability to act as a neutral mediator. He contrasts this with China’s approach of avoiding entanglements and focusing on steady power accumulation. The sharper critique is reserved for India, which continues to face structural dependencies in energy, defence, technology and employment flows. Strategic autonomy, he argues, cannot be asserted, it has to be built over time through sustained economic and institutional strength.
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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 6:16 AM IST