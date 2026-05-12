Best of BS Opinion: Beyond appeals, measuring govt compensation and more
From Hormuz risks to US tariff battles, today's opinions explore markets, governance failures, fiscal transparency and Islamic history
BS Web Team
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Our first editorial today argues that appeals to conserve resources cannot substitute for price signals during an energy shock. With the Strait of Hormuz crisis threatening global oil markets, inflation, output and growth, India is right to recognise the macroeconomic risks and urge citizens to conserve foreign exchange by reducing foreign travel, fuel use, cooking oil consumption and gold purchases. But the editorial notes that behavioural appeals have limited effect unless prices are allowed to adjust. Any distress caused by higher fuel prices can be addressed through targeted support, but suppressing prices will only weaken the policy response. The government must communicate clearly and allow market-linked corrections while preserving macroeconomic stability.
Our second editorial says the judicial block on US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy is only a temporary obstacle. The US Court of International Trade has ruled that the President exceeded his legal authority in imposing broad reciprocal tariffs under emergency economic powers, and the White House has appealed. While the ruling may delay the tariff agenda and complicate ongoing trade negotiations, the editorial notes that the administration still has other legal routes, including national-security and unfair-trade provisions, to revive protectionist measures. For India, the message is to continue negotiations carefully but avoid being trapped by arbitrary tariff threats that may or may not survive judicial scrutiny.
M S Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue that State failure must carry consequences, just as market participants face penalties for regulatory breaches. Writing in the context of the National Stock Exchange reportedly seeking to settle with the Securities and Exchange Board of India over long-pending allegations, they say the issue raises a wider question about accountability when statutory institutions falter. The authors call for a clearer accountability framework that distinguishes bona fide errors from misconduct, enables compensation where appropriate, and makes State institutions answerable without weakening their legitimate discretion.
Shruti Gupta, Tanvi Pura and Anoop Singh write that public-sector compensation is one of the largest and most rigid parts of government expenditure, yet India does not measure it clearly enough. Salaries, pensions, allowances, contractual payments and grants-linked compensation are spread across multiple budget heads and institutions, making it difficult to compare costs across states or assess the true fiscal burden. The authors argue that fragmented data weakens public-finance analysis, especially when pay commissions, pension liabilities and welfare spending compete for limited resources.
Talmiz Ahmad reviews James McDougall’s Worlds of Islam: A Global History as a wide-ranging account of Islam’s political, cultural and intellectual diversity across regions and centuries. The book resists the idea of Islam as a single, static civilisation and instead traces a history shaped by trade, empire, scholarship, language, mysticism, architecture and local cultures. The review presents the book as an ambitious work that celebrates Islam’s rich heritage while challenging simplistic narratives about Muslim societies.
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:15 AM IST