Best of BS Opinion: Brics' New Delhi Declaration needs follow-up from India

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

Bank unions’ planned three-day strike from September 28 centres on their demand for a five-day work week, with opposition to the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme also remaining unresolved. While a five-day week is understandable, banking is an essential service, and weekend closures could inconvenience small businesses that rely on cash transactions and customers who can visit branches only on Saturdays. Today's first editorial suggests staff rotation as a possible compromise, allowing banks to remain open six days while employees work five. It also calls for negotiations over the PLI rather than its complete withdrawal, noting the need for stronger public sector bank performance and warning that prolonged strikes would disrupt an essential service and send a negative signal.

Affordable voice-and-SMS telecom plans should become more widely available following Trai’s directive requiring operators to offer special tariff vouchers with validity of 30 days or less. The move addresses limited options for low-income consumers, particularly in rural areas where mobile teledensity remains significantly below urban levels. Today's second editorial notes that operators may resist such plans because data packages support higher average revenue per user, but affordable entry-level tariffs could expand connectivity and eventually encourage consumers to upgrade to data services. It stresses that telecom companies must balance commercial objectives with wider socio-economic needs while complying with Trai’s requirements for transparent and non-discriminatory tariffs.

India needs to turn its commitments at the 18th Brics Summit into concrete proposals on reforming global trade rules, particularly at the WTO, writes Amita Batra . The immediate priorities include preparing a detailed WTO reform agenda, reassessing the role of plurilateral agreements in a changing trading system, and considering membership of the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement to avoid disputes being appealed into a void. Batra also calls for a clearer position on subsidies, given their importance to India’s food security and development needs, and stronger preparation for the EU’s carbon border measures. Much urgent follow-up is needed to convert India’s Brics commitments into outcomes.

The Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund (IRGF), proposed in the 2026-27 Budget, could strengthen private-sector confidence by covering cost overruns caused by sovereign delays and force majeure. Vinayak Chatterjee outlines six changes needed to make the roughly Rs 1,000-crore fund more effective: allow discretion in deciding covered risks, raise the Rs 5,000-crore project ceiling, and expand the corpus substantially. He also proposes protecting project special purpose vehicles, rather than lenders alone, involving an independent institution in assessing claims, and clarifying whether eligible cross-border projects are covered. A credibly capitalised and administered risk-sharing mechanism, Chatterjee notes, would address infrastructure risks arising from government-related delays and unforeseen events.