Best of BS Opinion: Budget math meets oil shock as global faultlines widen
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The new financial year opens with assumptions already under strain. As our first editorial notes, the Union Budget’s projections of stable inflation and over 6.5 per cent growth are now vulnerable to a sharp crude oil spike, driven by tensions in West Asia. For an energy-import dependent economy, risks extend beyond prices to supply disruptions through key routes. A weaker rupee compounds inflationary pressure, while sectoral shocks — from fertilisers to steel — could slow growth. Fuel duty cuts offer relief but carry a fiscal cost that may stretch the deficit targets. And if inflation overshoots, tighter monetary policy could follow, narrowing the government’s room to manoeuvre.
At the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference, the absence of consensus reflected deeper structural divides. India’s resistance to extending the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions, our second editorial argues, stems from concerns over revenue loss and policy constraints. Yet the breakdown was not unilateral as disagreements between major economies on agriculture also played a role. India’s opposition to the Investment Facilitation for Development agreement appears harder to defend, particularly when it aligns with domestic reform needs. With dispute resolution weakened and consensus elusive, the shift toward bilateral trade arrangements is accelerating, forcing India to recalibrate its trade strategy.
Meanwhile, Debasish Panda draws our attention to a less visible constraint in India’s digital growth story, the issue of smartphone affordability. Price increases of 25-35 per cent in entry-level devices, driven by global component costs, currency weakness and high GST, are pushing basic access out of reach. This matters because smartphones are now core to payments, welfare delivery and livelihoods. Weak demand risks slowing digital adoption and undercutting gains from public digital infrastructure. And the policy contradiction is evident as production is incentivised while consumption is taxed heavily, raising questions about long-term scalability.
At Bombay House, leadership questions within the Tata Group have resurfaced, as Nivedita Mookerji writes. Concerns raised by Noel Tata over performance in key sectors have reopened debate on extending N Chandrasekaran’s tenure. The episode highlights the layered governance structure where Tata Trusts, despite being a charitable body, exerts significant influence over Tata Sons. The overlap of roles and the possibility of a future listing bring focus to unresolved questions around ownership, control and institutional clarity.
Finally, Ajit Balakrishnan reviews India Innovates, a book that situates technology at the centre of national strategy. The book argues that dependence on external systems creates long-term vulnerabilities, even as India builds capacity. It maps the policy push toward self-reliance while acknowledging gaps in scale and coordination. The central argument is straightforward, that technological capability is no longer optional, and delays in building it will carry economic and strategic costs. The challenge, as the book frames it, lies not in intent but in execution at scale.
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 6:16 AM IST