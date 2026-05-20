Best of BS Opinion: Centre, states face strong fiscal headwinds

Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial argues that Sunil Bharti Mittal’s decision to implement a phased, decade-long succession plan at Bharti Airtel marks a rare example of orderly generational transition in Indian family-run businesses. By retaining oversight while gradually transferring responsibility, Ourthat Sunil Bharti Mittal’s decision to implement a phased, decade-long succession plan at Bharti Airtel marks a rare example of orderly generational transition in Indian family-run businesses. By retaining oversight while gradually transferring responsibility, Mittal aims to preserve stability, professional management and promoter control in a strategically vital company that has survived regulatory shocks, fierce competition and legal disputes. Consolidating ownership and preparing the next generation through a structured handover will also cut the risk of future family discord, while safeguarding both Airtel’s growth ambitions and India’s broader telecom and economic interests.

second editorial argues that India’s rapidly-expanding digital payments ecosystem and fintech sector are especially exposed, despite regulatory efforts such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s FREE-AI framework. To mitigate these risks, India must adopt stronger cyber resilience, global regulatory coordination, intelligence-sharing, and sustained human oversight alongside AI-driven defence systems. Artificial intelligence is reshaping financial risk by enabling faster, cheaper and more sophisticated cyberattacks capable of exploiting vulnerabilities across interconnected banking, payment, and cloud systems. As digital finance becomes more concentrated around shared infrastructure, a single breach could trigger systemic disruption through payment failures and liquidity freezes leading to a collapse of public trust. Citing recent warnings from the International Monetary Fund, ourthat India’s rapidly-expanding digital payments ecosystem and fintech sector are especially exposed, despite regulatory efforts such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s FREE-AI framework. To mitigate these risks, India must adopt stronger cyber resilience, global regulatory coordination, intelligence-sharing, and sustained human oversight alongside AI-driven defence systems.

points out AK Bhattacharya. However, both the Centre and states should be wary of cutting capex to meet fiscal targets, since that could have adverse effects on growth, especially considering private sector investments are yet to increase in a sustainable manner. The fallout of the conflict in West Asia threatens to singe multiple aspects of the Indian economy: fiscal deficit, balance of payments, and already-indebted states' financials , which are anyway heavily dependent on tax devolutions from the Centre to shore up revenue. Higher fertiliser subsidies, tax cuts on fuel, emergency stabilisation spending, and credit guarantees for MSMEs and airlines could push the Centre’s fiscal deficit well above 5 per cent of GDP,. However, both the Centre and states should be wary of cutting capex to meet fiscal targets, since that could have adverse effects on growth, especially considering private sector investments are yet to increase in a sustainable manner.

argues Jayant Sinha, India should instead create professionally managed, long-duration India must sharply raise investment levels to finance simultaneous transformations in human development, clean energy and digital infrastructure. However, it cannot replicate China’s state-directed, savings-repressive growth model. In India, household savings are on the decline, foreign capital is constrained by currency and return considerations, and rising household debt limits the scope for consumption-led financing. Instead,, India should instead create professionally managed, long-duration capital pools through sovereign-style investment vehicles , deeper infrastructure bond markets, regulatory reforms and blended finance structures. Such institutional mechanisms are essential if India is to sustain growth and capital formation at the scale required this decade.