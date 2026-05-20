Best of BS Opinion: Centre, states face strong fiscal headwinds
From Bharti Airtel's succession planning and AI-driven cyber risks to the economic fallout of the West Asia conflict and India's investment needs - here are today's top opinion pieces
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
Our first editorial argues that Sunil Bharti Mittal’s decision to implement a phased, decade-long succession plan at Bharti Airtel marks a rare example of orderly generational transition in Indian family-run businesses. By retaining oversight while gradually transferring responsibility, Mittal aims to preserve stability, professional management and promoter control in a strategically vital company that has survived regulatory shocks, fierce competition and legal disputes. Consolidating ownership and preparing the next generation through a structured handover will also cut the risk of future family discord, while safeguarding both Airtel’s growth ambitions and India’s broader telecom and economic interests.
Artificial intelligence is reshaping financial risk by enabling faster, cheaper and more sophisticated cyberattacks capable of exploiting vulnerabilities across interconnected banking, payment, and cloud systems. As digital finance becomes more concentrated around shared infrastructure, a single breach could trigger systemic disruption through payment failures and liquidity freezes leading to a collapse of public trust. Citing recent warnings from the International Monetary Fund, our second editorial argues that India’s rapidly-expanding digital payments ecosystem and fintech sector are especially exposed, despite regulatory efforts such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s FREE-AI framework. To mitigate these risks, India must adopt stronger cyber resilience, global regulatory coordination, intelligence-sharing, and sustained human oversight alongside AI-driven defence systems.
The fallout of the conflict in West Asia threatens to singe multiple aspects of the Indian economy: fiscal deficit, balance of payments, and already-indebted states' financials, which are anyway heavily dependent on tax devolutions from the Centre to shore up revenue. Higher fertiliser subsidies, tax cuts on fuel, emergency stabilisation spending, and credit guarantees for MSMEs and airlines could push the Centre’s fiscal deficit well above 5 per cent of GDP, points out AK Bhattacharya. However, both the Centre and states should be wary of cutting capex to meet fiscal targets, since that could have adverse effects on growth, especially considering private sector investments are yet to increase in a sustainable manner.
India must sharply raise investment levels to finance simultaneous transformations in human development, clean energy and digital infrastructure. However, it cannot replicate China’s state-directed, savings-repressive growth model. In India, household savings are on the decline, foreign capital is constrained by currency and return considerations, and rising household debt limits the scope for consumption-led financing. Instead, argues Jayant Sinha, India should instead create professionally managed, long-duration capital pools through sovereign-style investment vehicles, deeper infrastructure bond markets, regulatory reforms and blended finance structures. Such institutional mechanisms are essential if India is to sustain growth and capital formation at the scale required this decade.
In her review of London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth, Sneha Pathak argues that Patrick Radden Keefe turns the mysterious death of 19-year-old Zac Brettler into a broader indictment of London’s money-soaked culture and institutional failures. Blending investigative journalism with the pace of a crime thriller, the book traces how Zac’s fascination with wealth and elite lifestyles drew him into the orbit of dubious figures linked to violence, deception and excess. Pathak contends that Keefe ultimately portrays London itself as complicit: a city whose glamour, foreign money and moral evasions enabled tragedy while denying the victim’s family meaningful closure.
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Topics : Artificial intelligence Fiscal Deficit Bharti Airtel succession Artificial Intelligence in BFSI sector Israel Iran Conflict Crude Oil Price BALANCE OF PAYMENTS Current Account Deficit state finances London
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:15 AM IST