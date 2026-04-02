Best of BS Opinion: Counting India, fixing law, facing a volatile oil world
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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Years after its scheduled timeline, India’s Census has finally begun, with the first phase running through 2026 and population enumeration set for early 2027. The delay has left a widening gap between official data and visible demographic shifts. Declining fertility, uneven urbanisation, and migration patterns remain only partially captured through surveys. The introduction of digital enumeration and self-reporting could improve both speed and accuracy, but the exercise carries political weight, notes our first editorial. Caste data collection, the first since 1931, could reshape welfare debates and electoral strategies. At the same time, future delimitation based on updated population figures has revived concerns in southern states about losing representation despite better population control.
Meanwhile, a survey among women lawyers points to structural barriers within the legal profession rather than isolated bias. The new findings linked to the Supreme Court Bar Association, women remain underrepresented, with limited access to networks, uneven pay, and fewer opportunities in litigation practice. Since courtroom success depends heavily on visibility and referrals, these constraints compound over time, forcing many to exit, highlights our second editorial. The imbalance continues in the judiciary, where representation remains low. Incremental fixes such as reservation in Bar Councils signal intent, but without deeper reforms, the profession risks continuing as an exclusionary space.
Ajay Chhibber writes that the US-led conflict with Iran has triggered a global economic disruption with clear spillovers. Oil prices sit at the centre of the shock, with even moderate increases capable of slowing global growth and pushing inflation higher. For India, the exposure is immediate with higher import bills, pressure on the rupee, and rising fiscal strain. The risk is not just inflation but a slowdown that could drag growth below recent trends, what Chibber calls ‘stagflation’. The situation also carries geopolitical consequences, with shifts in influence across energy-exporting and importing regions.
And Kirit S Parikh argues that the same crisis should be treated as a policy opportunity. India’s dependence on imported crude remains a structural weakness, and transport accounts for a large share of consumption. Moving freight to rail, scaling electric mobility, and improving ethanol sourcing could materially reduce this dependence over time. The emphasis is on execution in logistics, pricing, and infrastructure, and not just targets. He makes the broader case for using external shocks to push reforms that would otherwise face delay.
Finally, Aditi Phadnis reviews Zoramthanga’s From Guerilla Fighter to Chief Minister, a memoir that traces Mizoram’s journey from insurgency to political settlement. The account revisits the 1966 uprising, the state response, and the long negotiations that followed. It captures how internal divisions, external support, and sustained dialogue shaped the outcome. The 1986 accord marked a turning point, with disarmament exchanged for statehood. Phadnis notes that the memoir’s narrative stands out for detailing how conflict eventually gave way to accommodation, and how leadership evolved through that transition.
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 6:32 AM IST