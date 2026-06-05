Best of BS Opinion: Credit, AI risks in BFSI, and Bengal's transition

cautions our first editorial. Traditional entry points into formal borrowing are changing, making it essential to develop new ways of assessing creditworthiness. Alternative data from digital transactions, supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s Universal Lending Interface, could help lenders identify creditworthy borrowers, broaden access, and reduce dependence on informal lending. A year into United States President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, the policy has failed to deliver the promised revival of US manufacturing while imposing significant costs on American households and workers, points out our second editorial. Although Swaminathan J argues that cybersecurity has become as fundamental to banking resilience as capital, liquidity, and asset quality. As banks expand through digital platforms, cloud services, fintech partnerships, and outsourced providers, cyber threats increasingly carry operational, financial, and reputational consequences. The author contends that Following the recent Assembly election results, political alignment between West Bengal and the Centre, alongside renewed stability in Bangladesh, has created a rare opportunity to deepen regional economic integration, write Jayant Singh, Samridhi Bimal, and Komal Biswal. They note that the future of India’s eastern neighbourhood depends less on tariffs and more on efficient transport, border infrastructure, and predictable transit systems. Talmiz Ahmad praises the book as an elegant introduction to a neighbouring country that remains poorly understood in India. He highlights Seth’s depiction of Indonesia as a civilisation shaped by overlapping religious, cultural, and historical influences, where Islam has adapted to diverse local traditions instead of imposing uniformity. The review explores the country’s regional identities, its Javanese political culture, and Bali’s enduring links to India. Ahmad also emphasises the book’s reflections on poetry, cultural exchange, and Rabindranath Tagore’s engagement with Indonesia, presenting openness to other cultures as its central theme. In his review of Indonesia: The Beautiful Archipelago by Aftab Seth,the book as an elegant introduction to a neighbouring country that remains poorly understood in India. He highlights Seth’s depiction of Indonesia as a civilisation shaped by overlapping religious, cultural, and historical influences, where Islam has adapted to diverse local traditions instead of imposing uniformity. The review explores the country’s regional identities, its Javanese political culture, and Bali’s enduring links to India. Ahmad also emphasises the book’s reflections on poetry, cultural exchange, and Rabindranath Tagore’s engagement with Indonesia, presenting openness to other cultures as its central theme. that cybersecurity has become as fundamental to banking resilience as capital, liquidity, and asset quality. As banks expand through digital platforms, cloud services, fintech partnerships, and outsourced providers, cyber threats increasingly carry operational, financial, and reputational consequences. The author contends that cyber risk should be embedded within enterprise-wide risk management rather than confined to technology teams. Effective defence requires not only prevention, but also rapid detection, containment, recovery, and strong governance. Boards, employees, customers, regulators, and industry institutions all have critical roles. Sustainable digital growth, he argues, depends on building security, accountability, and resilience into banking systems from the outset.Following the recent Assembly election results, political alignment between West Bengal and the Centre, alongside renewed stability in Bangladesh, has created a rare opportunity to deepen regional economic integration,and. They note that the future of India’s eastern neighbourhood depends less on tariffs and more on efficient transport, border infrastructure, and predictable transit systems. Improved connectivity with Bangladesh could unlock trade, strengthen links to the North East , and enhance access for Nepal and Bhutan. Upgrading land ports, waterways, and multimodal networks must be matched by robust border management, making security and commerce mutually reinforcing objectives. A year into United States President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, the policy has failed to deliver the promised revival of US manufacturing while imposing significant costs on American households and workers,. Although tariffs have encouraged some trading partners to negotiate market access, there is little evidence that they have materially boosted US exports or industrial production. Instead, rising import costs have contributed to renewed inflationary pressures. The piece argues that firms are passing tariff costs on to consumers while restraining labour expenses, eroding real wages. Far from creating a fairer system, tariffs appear to be diminishing workers’ purchasing power and incomes. India’s retail credit market is becoming less accessible to first-time borrowers as lenders increasingly favour customers with established credit histories. While this trend has supported asset quality, it risks slowing financial inclusion, particularly among rural households, women, and micro enterprises that continue to rely on informal sources of finance,. Traditional entry points into formal borrowing are changing, making it essential to develop new ways of assessing creditworthiness. Alternative data from digital transactions, supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s Universal Lending Interface, could help lenders identify creditworthy borrowers, broaden access, and reduce dependence on informal lending.

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