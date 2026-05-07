Best of BS Opinion: Credit guarantee scheme will help small businesses

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial argues that Ourthat recent government measures reflect an effort to cushion the economic shock from the West Asia conflict. Fuel price adjustments may ease fiscal pressure, but they are straining businesses, especially smaller firms facing higher costs and weaker demand. The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 5.0) announced earlier this week aims to address immediate liquidity requirements through guaranteed credit, encouraging banks to lend, which will be vital to prevent firm closures and preserve capacity. However, effective implementation and close monitoring will be crucial, particularly as uncertainty persists and recovery hinges on stabilising energy supplies and reopening key trade routes.

notes our second editorial. Digital reforms reduce these frictions by standardising processes and limiting discretion, improving resource allocation. Evidence from state-level reforms and the ease of doing business push suggests tangible gains, though with diminishing returns at higher intensity. The article concludes that targeting lagging regions could yield the greatest incremental benefits. An International Monetary Fund working paper argues that digitalising public administration in India has delivered measurable productivity gains, particularly for microenterprises, while narrowing disparities across firms. However, informality, driven by high compliance costs and regulatory complexity , keeps firms small and discourages scaling,. Digital reforms reduce these frictions by standardising processes and limiting discretion, improving resource allocation. Evidence from state-level reforms and the ease of doing business push suggests tangible gains, though with diminishing returns at higher intensity. The article concludes that targeting lagging regions could yield the greatest incremental benefits.

points out Nivedita Mookerji in her column. Drawing on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) consultations since as far back as 2011, she notes longstanding concerns over network congestion, fragmented systems, and weak interoperability among public safety agencies. Despite recommendations for a unified broadband PPDR network and dedicated spectrum, implementation remains incomplete. The new cell broadcast system signals advancement, yet its absence from earlier policy frameworks highlights coordination gaps. Meanwhile, faster execution of integrated telecom reforms will be critical to ensure effective disaster response. India’s recent mobile disaster alert trial reflects incremental progress, but also exposes delays in building robust emergency communication systems in her column. Drawing on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) consultations since as far back as 2011, she notes longstanding concerns over network congestion, fragmented systems, and weak interoperability among public safety agencies. Despite recommendations for a unified broadband PPDR network and dedicated spectrum, implementation remains incomplete. The new cell broadcast system signals advancement, yet its absence from earlier policy frameworks highlights coordination gaps. Meanwhile, faster execution of integrated telecom reforms will be critical to ensure effective disaster response.

Ajay Chhibber argues that the West Asia conflict and restricted flows through the Strait of Hormuz are that the West Asia conflict and restricted flows through the Strait of Hormuz are pushing India towards stagflation . Higher oil prices are set to slow GDP growth to 6-6.5 per cent, raise inflation above the 4 per cent target, and weaken the rupee, while capital outflows intensify pressure. External shocks, including tariffs and artificial intelligence disruptions, are compounding vulnerabilities. Keeping fuel prices steady cannot last long without damaging the finances of public-sector oil companies as well as fiscal deficit targets. Consequently, policy responses must prioritise trade deals, energy diversification, and fertiliser reform. Chhibber also urges a faster shift to renewables and a more assertive geopolitical stance, warning that reliance on volatile global conditions will deepen economic strain.