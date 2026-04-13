Best of BS Opinion: Diplomacy's limits in a hardened US-Iran standoff
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The collapse of the first direct US-Iran talks since 1979 has underlined how far apart the two sides remain, with mistrust and mismatched expectations derailing even a tentative opening. Our first editorial notes that the immediate concern is the return of volatility where disruptions continue to cloud the fragile ceasefire. Even so, both sides have left the door ajar for further engagement. India’s outreach, which has helped secure safe passage for its energy supplies, shows limited but tangible gains, though the broader trajectory remains uncertain.
Meanwhile, India’s telecom regulator is now attempting to correct a market that has steadily shifted towards bundled, data-heavy plans. As Trai pushes for “vanilla” plans, it is responding to a gap created by rising tariffs and shrinking choice. Under the proposed Consumer Protection (13th Amendment) Regulation, 2026, operators will have to provide cheaper alternatives alongside bundled plans, with similar validity. Our second editorial highlights that the intent is to improve transparency and ensure that low-income users are not priced out of essential connectivity, which comes at a time when competition has thinned and rural teledensity still lags far behind urban levels.
Ajay Shah and Arbind Modi argue that the Goods and Services Tax has drifted far from its original design, becoming a drag on efficiency rather than a catalyst for growth. What was conceived as a simple, unified tax has evolved into a fragmented system with multiple rates, exemptions and cesses, weakening the input tax credit chain and reintroducing cascading effects. The authors place responsibility across the political spectrum, noting that the current structure reflects collective choices within the GST Council. They call for a reset built on a single rate, a wider base and cleaner credits, arguing that incremental fixes will not address deeper distortions.
Sunita Narain situates the current energy shock within a wider global transition, where conflict has exposed vulnerabilities in supply chains while also accelerating structural change. This creates a dual pull: governments may double down on fossil fuels for short-term security, or move faster towards solar, storage and electric mobility to reduce exposure to volatile imports. Energy policy, she suggests, is now being shaped less by climate commitments and more by cost and security. In that environment, coordinated global action becomes harder, even as the underlying challenges grow sharper.
Finally, Max Strasser reviews Molly Crabapple’s Here where we live is our country, a book that examines the growing tension between Jewish identity and Zionism. The review turns to Crabapple’s account of the Jewish Labour Bund, a socialist movement that rejected Zionism and instead argued for dignity and rights wherever Jews lived. The book does not argue for a revival of Bundism, but presents it as a reminder that Jewish political identity has long been more diverse and contested than it is often framed today.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:16 AM IST