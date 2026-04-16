Best of BS Opinion: Disputed voter rolls and India's road to resilience
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The Supreme Court’s April 13 order denying interim voting rights to those removed from West Bengal’s electoral rolls has sharpened scrutiny of the Special Intensive Revision just days before polling. As our first editorial notes, about 2.7 million voters will now be unable to vote, with cases pending before special tribunals, while nearly nine million names have been deleted overall. The process of mixing field verification with AI-based flagging has thrown up inconsistencies, from families split across the rolls to long-time voters excluded without clarity. With no fixed timeline for tribunal decisions and rolls now frozen, the exercise raises concerns over fairness, transparency, and its potential electoral impact.
Meanwhile, India’s prototype fast breeder reactor reaching criticality at Kalpakkam marks a technical milestone, but, as our second editorial argues, its real significance lies in long-term energy strategy. Fast breeder reactors allow India to stretch limited uranium resources by generating more fuel than they consume, forming a key step toward eventual thorium use. Yet the challenges are well documented: complex design, safety concerns tied to sodium cooling, and a mixed global record. The next phase of grid integration, cost management, and sustained safe operation, will determine whether this achievement translates into durable energy security.
Janak Raj writes that recurring oil shocks continue to expose India’s structural vulnerabilities. Even as oil intensity declines and import dependence eases relatively, absolute demand will rise with growth. The most durable response lies in curbing consumption, particularly in transport where EV adoption remains uneven and infrastructure gaps persist. At the same time, he suggests exploring sovereign hedging strategies, drawing on global examples, to shield the economy from price spikes. The argument is to reduce demand where possible and insure against volatility where necessary.
Naushad Forbes argues that resilience in a volatile world cannot mean withdrawal from global systems. Efforts to reduce dependence, especially on China, have shown limits, reinforcing that interdependence is unavoidable. The task instead is to make India indispensable by building competitive firms, increasing R&D investment, and expanding trade linkages. Domestic openness and global integration, he suggests, must work together, with Indian firms scaling across regions rather than relying excessively on a few markets.
Finally, Saurabh Sharma reviews Pria Anand’s The Mind Electric, a book that bridges science and storytelling. Moving through neurological conditions and altered states, the book suggests that understanding the brain often requires multiple narratives rather than a single explanation. By combining clinical insight with cultural and literary references, it offers a way to engage with complexity without reducing it, leaving the reader with a quieter but more expansive sense of how the mind can be understood.
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:16 AM IST