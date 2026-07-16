Best of BS Opinion: Dixon-Vivo joint venture hints at pragmatic approach
New services production index, a shift on Chinese investment, farmer-led agricultural reform, city labour markets and life under siege in Iran feature in today's Best of BS Opinion.
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page. The government’s approval of the Dixon Technologies-Vivo joint venture marks a pragmatic shift in India’s approach to Chinese investment. While national security concerns remain valid in sensitive sectors, today's first editorial argues that selectively allowing Chinese capital and technology can strengthen India’s manufacturing ambitions, particularly in electronics. The venture is expected to expand smartphone production, support exports, and deepen India’s role in global supply chains, since completely excluding Chinese participation is neither practical nor conducive to industrial development. Instead, carefully managed partnerships can help India build manufacturing capabilities while balancing economic priorities with strategic considerations. The launch of the trial Index of Services Production marks an important step in measuring short-term activity in a sector that drives more than half of India’s economy. Strong April readings across most tracked industries suggest resilient services growth despite global uncertainty. The index has become feasible because of richer administrative data, particularly from the GST network, and should improve further as producer price indices become more widely available, notes today's second editorial. However, it remains an experimental measure, excluding much of the informal economy and several service segments. Continuous methodological refinement, wider coverage, and better quality data will be essential to make it a reliable policymaking tool. Nitin Desai writes that India should shift agricultural policy from bureaucrat-led schemes to producer-controlled organisations. While paddy and wheat continue to receive large subsidies and procurement support, faster growth has come from sectors such as milk, fruits, and vegetables, driven largely by producer enterprise. He cites the success of the cooperative dairy movement led by Amul as evidence that farmer-owned institutions deliver better outcomes. Applying this model to agrivoltaics, which combines farming with solar power generation, could significantly raise farm incomes. The author contends that cooperatives and producer companies, rather than government bureaucracies, are best placed to lead agricultural transformation. India’s first city-level labour market survey shows that the biggest divides are not between urban and rural India but among the country’s 46 million-plus cities. Amit Kapoor notes that similar-sized cities differ sharply in wages, employment quality and productivity despite comparable economic structures. The data also expose persistent gender inequalities, with women earning significantly less than men even when working similar hours, while unpaid care responsibilities keep many out of the workforce. The survey offers policymakers a richer evidence base for urban governance, highlighting that success should be measured not by headline employment rates but by broad-based income growth, productivity and gender inclusion. Kanika Datta finds that Tehran Diaries: Dispatches from Iran Under Siege by Raha Nik-Andish is a compelling account of how ordinary Iranians endure war, authoritarian rule, and economic hardship. Told through smuggled dispatches arranged in reverse chronology, the book captures the contradictions of daily life, where private dissent coexists with state propaganda and repression. Datta praises Nik-Andish's intimate portrayal of resilience while noting some limitations in its political interpretation. The books, she writes, offers a rare and humane insight into the experience of citizens living in what the author describes as an “internal exile”.
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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:15 AM IST