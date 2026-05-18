Best of BS Opinion: Donald Trump gives up, how AI can help humanity & more

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, a wrap of columns and editorials in today's Opinion page.

Mihir S Sharma writes that US President Donald that US President Donald Trump’s attempt to corner China has ended in stalemate . Trump had built much of his politics around confronting China over trade, supply chains and manufacturing overcapacity, but his Beijing visit showed the limits of that strategy. Sharma argues that China was both willing and able to retaliate economically, especially through its control over critical minerals and products like magnets. As a result, Trump’s tariff pressure was deployed more against other countries than against China itself. While Beijing did not secure everything it wanted on Taiwan or advanced chips, the visit showed that Trump failed to force major concessions from Xi Jinping.

second editorial says the On the same subject, ourthe Trump-Xi summit produced more optics than substance . While Trump appeared less hawkish and travelled with a large business delegation, the two-day meeting delivered few tangible outcomes on the core points of friction: West Asia, trade, Taiwan, nuclear proliferation and artificial intelligence. China’s position on Taiwan remained firm, while US hopes that Beijing would help influence Iran over the Strait of Hormuz yielded little beyond a general ceasefire statement. The editorial notes that promised trade gains also remain uncertain. The most meaningful outcome may be the creation of trade and investment boards, but the summit mainly showed the US’ waning influence over global geopolitics.

first editorial argues that the Ourthat the recent increase in petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas prices was unavoidable after months of rising global crude-oil prices caused by the West Asia war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. State-run oil-marketing companies had reportedly been facing underrecoveries of about Rs 1,000 crore per day, making prolonged price suppression unsustainable. The editorial adds that passing higher fuel costs to consumers is fiscally prudent but will have macroeconomic consequences. With wholesale price index-based inflation already rising to 8.3 per cent in April, retail inflation expected to move closer to 4 per cent, and a below-normal monsoon forecast, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee will need to remain alert.

Debashis Basu warns that that Indian markets may be underestimating the combined pressure from rising oil prices, US treasury yields, inflation and a weakening rupee. He says that the Nifty Microcap index jumped 21.55 per cent in April and retail investors continued pouring more than Rs 28,000 crore a month into systematic investment plans, even as serious macroeconomic risks built up. With the Strait of Hormuz closed, Brent crude above $100, US 10-year treasury yields above 4.5 per cent, India’s 10-year bond yield above 7.3 per cent, and the rupee moving towards 100 a dollar, Basu says the warning lights are flashing together. If the US-Iran stalemate persists, Indian markets may have to adjust to a more difficult risk environment.