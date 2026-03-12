Best of BS Opinion: FDI shift, fertility debate, and fiscal tensions
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Union Cabinet has eased some restrictions on foreign direct investment from countries sharing land borders with India, allowing up to 10 per cent non-controlling beneficial ownership through the automatic route. Introduced in 2020 to prevent opportunistic takeovers and limit Chinese investment, the earlier Press note 3 rules required government approval. The change may improve ease of doing business, though our first editorial notes that India should focus on protecting strategic sectors rather than relying only on country-specific restrictions.
A very different policy concern is visible in Andhra Pradesh’s decision to offer financial incentives for families to have more children. The state’s fertility rate has fallen well below replacement levels, raising worries about future representation and fiscal allocations linked to population. Yet, as our second editorial argues, such incentives rest on a narrow view of demographic change in a country where migration across states is common and essential to economic growth. International experience also suggests that financial incentives rarely reverse fertility decline. More importantly, lower fertility has often accompanied improvements in women’s education and autonomy, gains that policies encouraging larger families could undermine.
Meanwhile, writing on the Sixteenth Finance Commission, M Govinda Rao argues that its recommendations appear to favour the Union government at the expense of the states. While the Commission commends the Centre for reducing deficits after the pandemic, he notes that the Centre has repeatedly missed its fiscal targets. Rao also points to the growing use of cesses and surcharges, which are not shared with states, and to Centrally Sponsored Schemes that require states to fund national priorities. Together, he argues, these trends weaken fiscal federalism and reduce the autonomy of state governments.
Kanika Datta examines a different but related theme, that of the growing political appeal of nativism within India. The Covid-19 lockdown revealed how dependent prosperous states are on migrant labour, even as migrants often face discrimination and insecurity. Yet recent political debates have increasingly focused on protecting jobs for locals or promoting local populations. Phadnis argues that these policies overlook the economic reality that migration has long powered India’s most dynamic cities. The growing acceptance of parochial ideas in mainstream politics, she writes, risks undermining the integrated national economy that migration has helped sustain.
Finally, Shyam Saran reviews Frank Dikotter’s Red Dawn Over China, a book that revisits the early history of the Chinese Communist Party. Dikotter argues that the Communist movement was shaped heavily by Soviet influence and operated through secrecy, purges and coercion rather than mass popular mobilisation. The book also contends that the party played a limited role in resisting Japan during the Second World War and benefited decisively from Soviet support after 1945. For Saran, the study offers a reminder that many of the authoritarian traits associated with the Chinese political system were embedded in the party’s earliest years.
Stay tuned!
More From This Section
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 6:26 AM IST