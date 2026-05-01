Best of BS Opinion: FinMin offers sobering view of macroeconomic risks

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial notes that the Today'sthat the Finance Ministry’s latest economic review offers a sobering view of mounting macroeconomic risks. The continuing West Asia conflict and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz have driven oil prices sharply higher, exposing India’s dependence on energy imports. Hopes for a quick resolution have proved misplaced, underlining the need to build buffers in critical inputs, given that keeping fuel prices low is fiscally unsustainable and will eventually strain both growth and inflation. Given the (unfavourable) circumstances, India will need to do much more to attract foreign investors. The key objective right now must be to preserve macroeconomic stability and boost medium-term growth prospects.

notes the second editorial. It aims to deliver monthly insights into a sector that drives over half of output, aligning India with global statistical practices. Built largely on GST data, it reflects a broader push to modernise official metrics. Yet, major gaps remain, especially in capturing informal activity and sectors lacking reliable data. The absence of a robust producer price index also weakens accuracy. A trial release is sensible, but sustained improvements in coverage, pricing, and methodology will determine its long-term credibility. The proposal by India’s National Statistics Office to launch an index of service production marks a meaningful upgrade to economic measurement,. It aims to deliver monthly insights into a sector that drives over half of output, aligning India with global statistical practices. Built largely on GST data, it reflects a broader push to modernise official metrics. Yet, major gaps remain, especially in capturing informal activity and sectors lacking reliable data. The absence of a robust producer price index also weakens accuracy. A trial release is sensible, but sustained improvements in coverage, pricing, and methodology will determine its long-term credibility.

writes Swaminathan J. While such lending fills a genuine credit gap, allowing households to access liquidity through a familiar asset within the formal system, strong collateral cannot replace prudent credit assessment, especially as borrower leverage rises. He also highlights gold loans’ historical roots, and their transition into regulated finance with clear benefits. Yet, risks from over-borrowing, price volatility, and weak oversight persist. Under such circumstances, robust regulation, transparent practices, and disciplined lending are essential to sustain this evolving and valuable credit segment. The rapid growth in gold loans reflects both rising risks and deeper financial formalisation . While such lending fills a genuine credit gap, allowing households to access liquidity through a familiar asset within the formal system, strong collateral cannot replace prudent credit assessment, especially as borrower leverage rises. He also highlights gold loans’ historical roots, and their transition into regulated finance with clear benefits. Yet, risks from over-borrowing, price volatility, and weak oversight persist. Under such circumstances, robust regulation, transparent practices, and disciplined lending are essential to sustain this evolving and valuable credit segment.

say Suman Bery, Bhaskar J Kashyap, and Abhinav Motheram. They contend that India’s role as a steady capital importer positions it to absorb global savings productively, provided reforms and policy coordination continue. With current account deficits reflecting investment needs rather than weakness, the focus should remain on attracting high-quality capital tied to technology and value chains. The authors stress that openness, competition, and disciplined capital allocation are essential, and that India can help ease global imbalances while sustaining growth if it deploys incoming capital efficiently, and at scale. A fractured global economy, shaped by geopolitical tensions and distrust of interdependence, offers India a strategic opening . They contend that India’s role as a steady capital importer positions it to absorb global savings productively, provided reforms and policy coordination continue. With current account deficits reflecting investment needs rather than weakness, the focus should remain on attracting high-quality capital tied to technology and value chains. The authors stress that openness, competition, and disciplined capital allocation are essential, and that India can help ease global imbalances while sustaining growth if it deploys incoming capital efficiently, and at scale.