Best of BS Opinion: FPI's rethink India as risks build across sectors
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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A decade after launch, UPI now anchors India’s digital payments, with a scale that has made everyday transactions seamless but also exposed new risks. As our first editorial notes, fraud has surged sharply, largely through authorised push payment scams where users are manipulated into transferring money themselves. The RBI’s response, including delays for high-value transfers, trusted-person authentication, and whitelisting, aims to introduce friction in a real-time system. These safeguards may help, but they risk slowing legitimate transactions and adding operational costs. The balance will depend on smarter monitoring, compensation for small losses, and sustained user awareness.
Our second editorial tracks a different kind of control battle in artificial intelligence. As leading firms tighten safeguards against unauthorised model replication, the conflict over “distillation” is becoming central to the AI economy. Cheaper models are expanding access, but they also challenge the incentives behind high-cost innovation. For India, this creates both opportunity and exposure: lower barriers for adoption, but continued reliance on frontier systems built elsewhere. The policy question is not just about access, but about how to balance openness with credible protections that sustain innovation.
Writing on market flows, Akash Prakash points to a decisive shift in foreign investor sentiment. Persistent outflows and a 15-year low in holdings reflect a reassessment of India’s valuation premium. He notes that earlier advantages, including lack of alternatives and stable growth, have eroded as China, Korea and Taiwan regain traction. With earnings growth clustered in a modest range and limited leadership in emerging sectors, India is no longer the default allocation. Reversing this, he argues, will require stronger growth visibility and deeper structural reform.
Meanwhile, examining currency management, Rajeswari Sengupta flags risks in the RBI’s intervention strategy during recent external shocks. Heavy reserve use and tighter controls may have stabilised the rupee briefly, but they have also reduced liquidity and raised hedging costs. She suggests that such measures can signal fragility, potentially deterring capital. More importantly, the pressure reflects underlying imbalances, where modest depreciation may be more sustainable than prolonged defence.
Finally, Prosenjit Datta reviews Lloyd Blankfein Streetwise, an account that maps the inner workings of Goldman Sachs at a time of systemic stress. Blankfein details how trading desks interpreted rapidly shifting signals, how liquidity decisions were made under pressure, and how regulatory engagement shaped outcomes during the 2008 crisis. There is also a forward-looking thread, where Blankfein reflects on how post-crisis regulation, capital requirements, and public scrutiny have altered the incentives of large financial institutions. The result is a memoir that functions both as a technical account of crisis-era finance and an attempt to reframe Goldman’s role, offering material for readers interested in markets, policy, and corporate leadership.
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 6:16 AM IST