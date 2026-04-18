Best of BS Opinion: From dollar doubts to democratic strain at home
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The Gulf War has pushed an ongoing shift in global finance into sharper view. Central banks are buying gold at record levels, driving prices to historic highs and signalling a search for stability outside the US dollar. The currency’s muted response to the crisis reflects deeper anxieties around rising American debt, continued war spending, and the prospect of further fiscal loosening. As Shyam Saran notes, even the resilience of US markets is being read cautiously, with AI-led gains raising concerns of overvaluation. Parallel systems are also taking shape as yuan-based oil trade is expanding, Iran is experimenting with crypto settlements, and Brics+ is revisiting the idea of a shared currency. The shift, he suggests, is not towards a single replacement but towards a more dispersed and uncertain monetary order.
Meanwhile, leadership failures, as R Gopalakrishnan argues, tend to follow recognisable patterns rather than sudden shocks. Institutions often struggle to act because they misread early warning signs as temporary lapses. He situates this within a broader cultural change, where confrontational and low-empathy leadership styles are increasingly normalised, echoing trends highlighted by Brené Brown. The warning signals include overconfidence, relentless self-promotion, erratic behaviour, misaligned communication, distrust, and calculated ambiguity. He says that the larger concern is not the presence of such behaviours, but the reluctance of institutions to intervene before they escalate into full-scale failures.
India’s democratic framework is facing renewed scrutiny as changes to electoral processes raise structural concerns. Devangshu Datta points to large-scale deletions during Special Intensive Revision exercises. The complexity of the appeals process makes reinstatement difficult, placing strain on the idea of universal franchise. At the same time, Datta notes that delimitation based on older census data risks altering political representation in ways that could disadvantage states that have performed better on development indicators. The proposed safeguards have done little to settle these concerns. Datta situates these developments within a broader pattern of institutional weakening, while noting that such trajectories are not irreversible, even if the direction of travel remains uncertain.
In his column today, Shekhar Gupta argues that killing leaders of any regime - excluding non-state actors - is counterproductive. The targeted assassination of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has resulted in a more hardline leadership there, one that has managed to hold off the US for more than two months. The US would likely have been better off dealing with the Ayatollah, whose commitments in any peace deal would carry more weight. He points to the example of India, where the state has always avoided targeting the top leaders of insurgencies so that it may negotiate with them later. This strategy, he says, has yielded better results across the Maoist problem, as well as in Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam, with the killing of Bhindranwale being the lone exception.
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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 6:16 AM IST