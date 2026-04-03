Best of BS Opinion: From war to AI, new pressures build on India's economy
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The US-Iran conflict has pushed global markets into a prolonged phase of uncertainty, with Donald Trump offering escalation without clarity on resolution. As our first editorial outlines, the absence of a defined endgame has kept oil prices elevated and trade routes unsettled, with direct consequences for India’s macroeconomic stability. The pressure has quickly transmitted to the rupee, which has seen sustained depreciation amid capital outflows and risk aversion. The RBI has intervened through dollar sales and tighter rules on currency positions, but the stress remains structural, reflected in a widening balance of payments deficit. While a weaker rupee may eventually aid exports, the immediate concern is managing inflation and liquidity as oil prices rise.
A separate set of pressures is building in the labour market as artificial intelligence adoption deepens unevenly. Research by Anthropic shows usage concentrated in high-income countries and in specialised tasks such as coding, with gradual expansion into everyday applications. Our second editorial notes that while job losses are not yet visible at scale, hiring, especially at entry levels, has slowed in AI-exposed sectors. In India, adoption remains limited but highly concentrated in software and design, reinforcing productivity gains for skilled workers while widening disparities. The risk is not immediate displacement but a gradual hollowing out of entry pathways, making rapid upskilling essential to maintain workforce competitiveness.
Swaminathan J writes that a similar structural imbalance defines MSME financing, where the issue is less about the availability of credit and more about its design. Smaller firms continue to struggle with rigid lending frameworks that fail to account for irregular cash flows and limited collateral. As digital adoption improves financial visibility, models such as cash flow-based lending and platforms like the Unified Lending Interface offer a pathway to more responsive credit delivery. At the same time, delayed payments remain a critical bottleneck that is locking up working capital and constraining viable firms. He makes the argument for earlier stress recognition and more flexible repayment structures, rather than regulatory forbearance that postpones underlying risks.
Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar situates India’s corporate ambitions within a shifting global template, arguing that scale alone will not produce a trillion-dollar firm. Companies such as Apple and Microsoft achieved dominance by owning core technologies, not just deploying them. In contrast, India’s corporate base remains anchored in asset-heavy and service-led sectors, limiting exponential value creation. The transition now underway towards AI, semiconductors, and platform-driven models offers an opening, but only for firms that build and control intellectual property with global relevance.
Finally, Amritesh Mukherjee reviews Stories We Wear by Shefalee Vasudev, a book that highlights that appearance in India functions as a layered expression of identity, power, and history. Clothing and consumption act as markers of class and aspiration, while also serving as instruments of performance in public life. The book draws attention to how even everyday spaces reflect these hierarchies, and how access to self-presentation remains unequal. For those on the margins, visibility itself is contested, turning appearance into a site where dignity, identity, and social structure intersect.
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 6:18 AM IST