Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, a wrap of editorials and columns on today's Opinion page.

first editorial argues that Ourthat India should resist attempts to delay the implementation of its FTAs , especially in the steel sector. The concern comes amid the UK’s move to restrict tariff-free steel imports and impose a 50 per cent duty beyond quota limits, even though the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement envisages tariffs falling to zero. The editorial notes that protectionist pressure from steel industries in the UK and the EU could complicate India’s trade ambitions.

second editorial says the Ourthe emergence of hantavirus and Ebola has revived concerns about global health preparedness, even though neither currently resembles the speed or scale of Covid-19. The editorial argues that the lesson from recent outbreaks is not panic, but preparedness. Stronger surveillance, faster testing, local health capacity, global cooperation, vaccine access and clear public communication will be essential to prevent local outbreaks from becoming wider health crises.

Ananth Narayan argues that India’s securities- that India’s securities- market regulation must become more future-ready as markets grow more complex. The draft Securities Market Code offers a chance to modernise regulation, but effective oversight cannot rest only on more rules. Narayan says regulation must balance the need to prevent market failures with the risk of overreach that can restrict innovation and capital formation. He stresses the importance of meaningful consultation, regulatory expertise, transparent decision-making, better board capacity, and clearer accountability.

Rajeshwari Sengupta writes that that prices play a critical signalling role during crises , especially when shocks come from war, weather events or pandemics. Suppressing prices may appear politically attractive, but it weakens the information system that helps consumers and businesses adjust. In the context of energy stress and high oil prices, she argues that appeals for conservation are less effective than price signals.