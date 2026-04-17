Best of BS Opinion: Global debt and local stress redraw India's path
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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Global markets are reading early signs of stability in West Asia as a cue for relief, but as the IMF’s recent Fiscal Monitor notes, the deeper pressure point sits in public debt. At nearly 94 per cent of global GDP in 2025 and heading towards 100 per cent by 2029, debt is beginning to constrain policy choices. The concern, as our first editorial lays out, is not just the scale but the structure. Persistent deficits in advanced economies like the US risk absorbing global savings, tightening capital availability for countries like India. Even with gradual consolidation, India’s own debt remains elevated, leaving it exposed to currency pressure and higher borrowing costs.
The unrest in Noida’s industrial clusters, as our second editorial notes, reflects accumulated stress in labour markets rather than a sudden breakdown. Wage disparities across the NCR, amplified by Haryana’s sharper hikes and inflation-driven living costs, have intensified worker dissatisfaction, prompting reactive increases in Uttar Pradesh. But the underlying issues run deeper. Irregular payments, contractor-led hiring, and weak enforcement frameworks continue to define large parts of the workforce. With over half of workers still informal and wage growth uneven, policy responses have remained piecemeal.
Writing on currency management, K P Krishnan argues that the Reserve Bank of India’s attempt to stabilise the rupee carries long-term costs. By resisting depreciation despite weakening external conditions, the RBI risks distorting market signals and delaying necessary adjustments. As he notes, defending the currency often requires tighter monetary conditions, which can weigh on growth already affected by slowing demand and rising import costs. Krishnan makes the case for a return to a market-determined exchange rate, where the rupee absorbs shocks and monetary policy remains anchored to inflation, preserving institutional credibility.
Vinayak Chatterjee traces the shift in India’s infrastructure strategy from traditional PPPs to asset monetisation under NMP 2.0. With a target of Rs 16.72 trillion, the approach recognises that private players are better positioned to manage operational risks, while the state retains control over development challenges. This follows earlier PPP failures that left projects stalled and banks burdened with bad loans. Newer models attempt to rebalance risk, but as Chatterjee points out, their success will depend on contract design, regulatory clarity, and the ability to enforce accountability without compromising service delivery.
Finally, Fintan O’Toole reviews The Future Is Peace by Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon, a book that constructs a shared space out of personal loss. Written after the October 7 attacks and the war in Gaza, the book does not attempt a political solution. Instead, it centres on recognising grief across divides without erasing differences. The authors carry irreversible personal loss, yet choose engagement over withdrawal. The argument is limited but clear that any durable peace must begin with acknowledging the other’s suffering.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:17 AM IST