Best of BS Opinion: Govt must allow greater price adjustments
From rising oil pressures and coal gasification to urban housing reform and RBI policy, today's BS Opinion explores the economic and structural challenges shaping India's future
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page. The continuing Iran conflict and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz are exposing the fragility of global energy markets and complicating India’s fiscal management. Elevated crude prices have forced state-run oil companies into mounting under-recoveries, while the government has hesitated to fully pass on higher costs to consumers. Our first editorial argues that price controls are unsustainable and that support should instead be temporary, targeted, and fiscally prudent. Yet India’s welfare architecture makes precise targeting politically and administratively difficult. While there are no easy solutions, the government will need to allow greater price adjustment because the situation could worsen. With reserves depleting and supply risks mounting, policymakers may soon have to prepare for sharper fuel price increases and broader economic strain. The Indian government's Rs 37,500 crore push for coal gasification suggests it is finally attempting to reduce dependence on imported energy and industrial feedstocks while extracting greater value from domestic coal reserves. By converting coal into syngas for chemicals, fertilisers, and hydrogen, the policy seeks to reposition coal from a power-generation fuel to an industrial raw material, notes our second editorial. While this could potentially strengthen energy security and lower import bills, gasification remains capital-intensive and technologically demanding. But it also offers a value-added pathway for India's 'dirty' coal. The debate, therefore, should not be framed simply as a choice between coal and clean energy alone. The challenge will be in balancing industrial realism with the long-term transition towards cleaner energy. Amit Kapoor argues that India’s urban housing shortage should be treated not as a welfare challenge, but as a major infrastructure and growth opportunity. With deficits potentially reaching 7 crore homes, he notes that affordable housing can generate substantial economic multipliers across construction, manufacturing, logistics, and finance, while also boosting employment and consumption. Current policies, centred on home ownership, largely exclude informal workers and low-income migrants who lack land or stable incomes. Instead, a publicly-backed rental housing model built on leased public land and regulated rents should be adopted. Without structural reform, India’s rapid urbanisation will only deepen slum growth, infrastructure stress, and economic inefficiency. India’s inflation-targeting regime has successfully restored macroeconomic stability and reduced chronically high inflation, but at the cost of excessively tight monetary policy and weaker growth, writes Prasanna Tantri, arguing that the Reserve Bank of India relies too heavily on backward-looking inflation data, even though interest-rate decisions affect future economic conditions. This rigidity, he says, has repeatedly produced overly high real interest rates during periods of banking stress, supply-side inflation shocks, and slowing growth. Rather than abandoning inflation targeting, India would do well to adopt a more flexible, forward-looking framework that incorporates financial conditions, market signals, and better measures of inflation expectations alongside policymakers’ judgement. In his review of River Traveller, Chintan Girish Modi praises Sanjoy Hazarika's tome as an expansive, deeply humane account of the Tsangpo-Brahmaputra river system and the societies shaped by it. Blending travel writing, reportage, environmental history, and geopolitics, Hazarika explores migration, climate change, indigenous cultures, and China’s dam-building ambitions with intellectual curiosity and emotional candour. The review argues that the book’s strength lies in its refusal to privilege elite expertise over lived experience, while also conveying the physical and psychological demands of fieldwork. The river emerges not merely as a resource, but as a civilisational and ecological force.
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Topics : Inflation Israel Iran Conflict Crude Oil Price Fuel prices Petrol prices Coal gas Coal Urbanisation Brahmaputra
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:15 AM IST