Best of BS Opinion: HDFC governance crisis and a widening West Asian war
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The resignation of Atanu Chakraborty as chairman of HDFC Bank has created immediate concern around governance at a systemically important financial institution. Our first editorial focuses on the absence of clarity: Chakraborty cited ethical disagreements but did not specify them, leaving gaps around what was flagged internally, how the board responded, and whether the Reserve Bank of India was informed. In banking, where depositor confidence is foundational, such opacity carries risk. The bank’s quick move to appoint Keki Mistry as interim chairman has stabilised optics, but subsequent exits of three senior officials have added to the uncertainty. Regulators are now expected to examine the sequence of events and disclose findings, reinforcing the need for stronger oversight and disclosure norms.
Meanwhile, our second editorial shifts attention to the fourth week of the West Asian conflict, arguing that the United States may have misjudged both Iran’s resilience and the wider consequences of escalation. The conflict has expanded geographically, disrupted energy flows, and introduced volatility across global markets. Gulf countries are already signalling stress through supply interruptions, while oil and gas prices have surged. The knock-on effects are visible in shifting geopolitical alignments, with Russia benefiting from relaxed restrictions and China testing limits in its own sphere. For India, the immediate pressures are clear: currency weakness, rising import costs, and constraints on domestic price adjustments, all feeding into broader economic strain.
On the West Asian conflict, Mihir Sharma highlights the inconsistency in US objectives, noting how shifting goals, from weakening Iran to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, have unsettled markets. This unpredictability, combined with the US ability to absorb or even benefit from higher energy prices, exposes a structural imbalance. Other economies, particularly in Asia, bear disproportionate costs. The result is renewed discussion globally on reducing dependence on the US, though, he argues, alternatives such as closer alignment with China or de-dollarisation remain complex and risky.
And Debashis Basu outlines how these disruptions translate into layered risks for India. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively constrained, energy imports face immediate pressure, followed by cascading effects across fertilisers, industrial inputs, and manufacturing supply chains. Early impacts are already visible in aviation, consumer goods, and construction. Over the next one to three months, tighter supplies could push costs higher, widening the current-account deficit, fuelling inflation, and straining fiscal balances through higher subsidies.
Finally, Sam Adler-Bell reviews Chain of Ideas by Ibram X. Kendi, a book that examines the global spread of “great replacement theory.” While acknowledging the book’s research depth, Bell finds its framework overly rigid and insufficiently attentive to economic and political drivers of populism, limiting its explanatory power. He suggests that by foregrounding ideology over material conditions, the book risks misdiagnosing why such narratives resonate, and therefore offers remedies that feel more prescriptive than practical. The result is a study that is intellectually coherent but less persuasive in explaining the persistence and adaptability of these movements.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:33 AM IST