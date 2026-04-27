Best of BS Opinion: Hopes fade for early resolution of West Asia crisis

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial notes, US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel talks with Iran has dimmed prospects for de-escalation, leaving the Strait of Hormuz effectively blocked and energy markets strained. As our Tehran is pursuing regional diplomacy while resisting direct negotiations , amid disputes over its nuclear programme, sanctions and regional conflict. The US has reinforced its military presence, including the USS George W. Bush, while tightening sanctions on Iranian oil flows. Yet economic pressure appears insufficient to shift Iran’s stance. Prolonged disruption risks higher crude prices, weaker global growth and fiscal strain for economies such as India.

second editorial says that rising temperatures are eroding crop yields, labour productivity, and rural incomes, while exposing farm workers to severe health risks. India faces particular vulnerability, with heatwaves, weak monsoons and water stress threatening output in key regions. Heat also amplifies droughts, pests and marine disruption, affecting fisheries and livestock. Incremental responses will not suffice, requiring coordinated investment in resilience, water management and labour protection to contain mounting economic and social costs. A joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Meteorological Organization warns that extreme heat is placing global food systems under acute strain . Today'sthat rising temperatures are eroding crop yields, labour productivity, and rural incomes, while exposing farm workers to severe health risks. India faces particular vulnerability, with heatwaves, weak monsoons and water stress threatening output in key regions. Heat also amplifies droughts, pests and marine disruption, affecting fisheries and livestock. Incremental responses will not suffice, requiring coordinated investment in resilience, water management and labour protection to contain mounting economic and social costs.

Ajay Shah argues that a sustained oil price near $160 a barrel would strain India through that a sustained oil price near $160 a barrel would strain India through higher import costs, weaker exports and softer remittances , though the shock is milder than the 1970s episode. Unlike that era, stronger macroeconomic frameworks and inflation targeting should limit instability. He notes that high prices will accelerate shifts towards renewables and efficiency, while petrodollar recycling may increasingly fund infrastructure and defence spending in West Asia. This could generate new demand channels. For India, Shah suggests opportunities in engineering, energy and defence exports, alongside potential gains in remittance flows.

Surinder Sud notes that The UN’s designation of 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer underscores the central yet under-recognised role women play in agriculture.that in India they form over 40 per cent of the workforce , undertake most farm tasks, yet face limited land ownership, lower wages and weak institutional recognition. As male migration rises, agriculture is increasingly feminised, heightening the need for targeted policy reform. Evidence suggests women can match men in productivity when given equal access to resources. Strengthening land rights, finance, technology and market access will be essential to unlock productivity gains and support rural development.