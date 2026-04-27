Best of BS Opinion: Hopes fade for early resolution of West Asia crisis
From rising West Asia tensions and oil shocks to heat stress on food systems and women farmers' role in India, here are the key insights from Business Standard's Opinion page today
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel talks with Iran has dimmed prospects for de-escalation, leaving the Strait of Hormuz effectively blocked and energy markets strained. As our first editorial notes, Tehran is pursuing regional diplomacy while resisting direct negotiations, amid disputes over its nuclear programme, sanctions and regional conflict. The US has reinforced its military presence, including the USS George W. Bush, while tightening sanctions on Iranian oil flows. Yet economic pressure appears insufficient to shift Iran’s stance. Prolonged disruption risks higher crude prices, weaker global growth and fiscal strain for economies such as India.
A joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Meteorological Organization warns that extreme heat is placing global food systems under acute strain. Today's second editorial says that rising temperatures are eroding crop yields, labour productivity, and rural incomes, while exposing farm workers to severe health risks. India faces particular vulnerability, with heatwaves, weak monsoons and water stress threatening output in key regions. Heat also amplifies droughts, pests and marine disruption, affecting fisheries and livestock. Incremental responses will not suffice, requiring coordinated investment in resilience, water management and labour protection to contain mounting economic and social costs.
Ajay Shah argues that a sustained oil price near $160 a barrel would strain India through higher import costs, weaker exports and softer remittances, though the shock is milder than the 1970s episode. Unlike that era, stronger macroeconomic frameworks and inflation targeting should limit instability. He notes that high prices will accelerate shifts towards renewables and efficiency, while petrodollar recycling may increasingly fund infrastructure and defence spending in West Asia. This could generate new demand channels. For India, Shah suggests opportunities in engineering, energy and defence exports, alongside potential gains in remittance flows.
The UN’s designation of 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer underscores the central yet under-recognised role women play in agriculture. Surinder Sud notes that in India they form over 40 per cent of the workforce, undertake most farm tasks, yet face limited land ownership, lower wages and weak institutional recognition. As male migration rises, agriculture is increasingly feminised, heightening the need for targeted policy reform. Evidence suggests women can match men in productivity when given equal access to resources. Strengthening land rights, finance, technology and market access will be essential to unlock productivity gains and support rural development.
Omer Bartov’s Israel: What Went Wrong? is a sober, historically grounded critique of Israel’s political trajectory, shaped by the author’s personal and scholarly ties to the state. In her review, Jennifer Szalai highlights Bartov’s insistence on distinguishing between war crimes and genocide, even as he argues that earlier warnings about Gaza have materialised. He traces how Zionism’s pluralist roots gave way to an exclusionary state ideology, compounded by the absence of a constitutional framework. Bartov remains pessimistic about internal reform, urging external pressure while hoping, ultimately, to provoke reflection on Israel’s past and possible paths forward.
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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict West Asia US Iran tensions Iran Heat wave Agriculture Crude Oil Price Energy israel
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:15 AM IST