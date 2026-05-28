Best of BS Opinion: IBC@10, consumer 'value logic', Big Tech's feudalism

Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial suggests, it should have been introduced along with the 1991 reforms that liberalised the Indian economy. The lack of a legal framework made it hard for companies to exit despite failing. While the IBC has helped with that process, the levels still leave room for more. Nonetheless, an IIM-Ahmedabad study showed revived firms increased sales, investment, and employment after resolution, while creditors recovered significant value. While the system remains undermined by persistent delays, with insolvency cases taking far longer than the law envisages, recent amendments should improve transparency, accountability, and decision-making timelines. Expanding the capacity of tribunals handling insolvency cases is now essential to preserve firm value, accelerate resolutions, and sustain economic dynamism. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code , introduced a decade ago, came at a most opportune moment to deal with a crippling twin balance sheet problem. In fact, as our, it should have been introduced along with the 1991 reforms that liberalised the Indian economy. The lack of a legal framework made it hard for companies to exit despite failing. While the IBC has helped with that process, the levels still leave room for more. Nonetheless, an IIM-Ahmedabad study showed revived firms increased sales, investment, and employment after resolution, while creditors recovered significant value. While the system remains undermined by persistent delays, with insolvency cases taking far longer than the law envisages, recent amendments should improve transparency, accountability, and decision-making timelines. Expanding the capacity of tribunals handling insolvency cases is now essential to preserve firm value, accelerate resolutions, and sustain economic dynamism.

second editorial points out that India’s decentralisation project remains incomplete because political representation has outpaced institutional capacity. Despite larger fiscal transfers recommended by the Sixteenth Finance Commission, Quantity is not the same as quality: That is the main takeaway from a recent study that looked at 1.2 million ward members across 150,000 gram panchayats across 13 states, finding that merely increasing the number of elected representatives does not automatically improve governance, welfare delivery, accountability, or governance outcomes. Ward members lacked the authority, training, fiscal control, and administrative support needed to influence outcomes meaningfully, the study by Veda Narasimhan of New York University Abu Dhabi and Jeffrey Weave of the University of Southern California found. Ourthat India’s decentralisation project remains incomplete because political representation has outpaced institutional capacity. Despite larger fiscal transfers recommended by the Sixteenth Finance Commission, panchayats still lack financial autonomy and skilled staff , suggesting decentralisation calls for stronger state capacity, clearer powers, trained personnel, and predictable funding.

Rama Bijapurkar argues that that companies should stop relying on simplistic theories about premiumisation, down-trading, or macro consumption trends, and instead understand the nuanced 'value logic' consumers use to manage spending. Indian households continuously rebalance priorities across essentials, aspirations, indulgences, and deferred purchases. In doing so, they often mix premium and budget choices within and across categories. Economic pressure does not produce uniform purchasing shifts because consumers define 'paisa vasool' differently. She contends that businesses focused narrowly on investor expectations or one-size-fits-all market narratives risk missing emerging opportunities shaped by highly adaptive and personalised consumer decision-making.

M S Sahoo and Raghav Pandey write that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which completes 10 years, has In their column,that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which completes 10 years, has fundamentally reshaped India’s financial system by restoring credit discipline, reviving distressed businesses, and improving bank balance sheets. They contend that liquidation figures and creditor haircuts are often misread because many firms were already beyond rescue before entering insolvency. Since then, the threat of insolvency proceedings has strengthened repayment discipline across the system. However, persistent judicial delays, unresolved avoidance transactions, uneven treatment of creditors, and the incomplete rollout of personal insolvency reforms continue to limit the realisation of the IBC's full potential.