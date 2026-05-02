Best of BS Opinion: India feels diplomatic squeeze from W. Asia conflict

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

Shyam Saran argues that the In his column,that the Iran war has exposed the fragility of stability in West Asia , simultaneously narrowing India’s diplomatic options. US-led security integration - which includes major Gulf nations and, later, Israel - has deepened through America's Central Command (Centcom), indirectly tying India closer to this bloc since it is also an observer to it. This has constrained New Delhi’s ability to balance ties with Tehran, drawing criticism from Iranian media. Its abandonment of strategic projects such as Chabahar port has also not gone down well in Iran. India’s visible tilt towards the UAE signals a shift from past neutrality, but carries long-term risks. Saran contends that India must urgently repair relations with Iran, given it is a key component of India’s western security perimeter. Beyond strategic considerations, Saran writes, is the people-to-people dimension, considering Iran is India’s civilizational twin, with which it shares centuries of relations and cultural affinity.

Devangshu Datta warns that artificial intelligence could that artificial intelligence could break the historic link between productivity and employment , creating an economy with little demand. While past technological shifts generated new jobs, AI may deliver efficiency without equivalent employment gains, triggering falling incomes and consumption. This could create a self-reinforcing cycle of layoffs and declining demand across industries. For India, with its large workforce and dependence on services employment, such a scenario poses acute risks. Datta argues policymakers may need unconventional responses, such as an 'automation tax', as traditional tools could fail to prevent a destabilising collapse in demand.

Shekhar Gupta goes to bat for developing the to bat for developing the Great Nicobar as a critical military-naval base , arguing that India must pivot strategically to its eastern seaboard. He cautions against complacency, citing Asim Munir’s remark that future conflict could originate from the east, targeting India’s vital assets. Rising Chinese influence in Myanmar and potential regional shifts heighten this risk. In particular, he points to Chinese visits to Myanmar's Great Coco Island, which is a mere 20 km from Landfall Island, the northernmost in the Andamans archipelago. He contends that rather than indulging the foolhardy premise of potentially blocking the Malacca Strait, as some have suggested, India should prioritise strengthening island defences, such as the Great Nicobar. Developing it as a forward base would enhance surveillance, deterrence, and preparedness against emerging maritime threats from that side of the world.