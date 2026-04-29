Best of BS Opinion: India's FTA with New Zealand shows agile deal-making
From India's FTA strategy and Sun Pharma's global ambitions to LPG shortages, West Asia risks and Asean ties, here are the key insights from today's Opinion page
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.
Our first editorial argues that India’s new free trade agreement with New Zealand reflects a steady liberalisation of trade, while cautiously protecting politically sensitive sectors such as dairy. While tariff cuts and market access are paired with ambitious investment pledges, their credibility depends on sustained domestic reform, especially in judicial and arbitration systems. Provisions allowing limited movement of Indian professionals are notable amid global migration tightening. India should build on this momentum by considering membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), deepening integration, and lowering tariffs, which remain misaligned with other major economies in the medium term.
Sun Pharmaceutical’s proposed acquisition of Organon marks a significant step up in scale and global positioning, creating a combined entity with $12.4 billion in revenues. The transaction offers entry into high-value segments such as biosimilars and women’s health, alongside access to new markets including China and Korea. Today's second editorial notes that while Organon’s steady cash flows and margins support the rationale, the deal relies on effective integration and debt management. Expected synergies and expanded commercial reach could strengthen growth prospects. Although mergers often disappoint, the alignment of capabilities here suggests a credible case for sustained value creation over the medium term.
India’s recent LPG shortages highlight the urgency of expanding natural gas use, given its lower emissions and more flexible import options. Ajay Tyagi argues that despite policy intent, gas remains a small share of the energy mix, reflecting structural bottlenecks, pointing out that entrenched public sector dominance, especially in transmission and distribution, has stifled competition and investment. Unbundling infrastructure from marketing, alongside stronger regulatory enforcement, is essential to attract private participation. Transparent support for unviable projects and clearer rules on access and exclusivity could accelerate adoption, improve efficiency, and help align energy policy with long-term climate and security objectives.
India’s economy faces renewed pressure from the West Asia crisis, which has triggered a supply-side shock through higher energy costs and import dependence. Aditi Nayar notes that while demand indicators remain resilient, a prolonged conflict could erode incomes, dampen sentiment, and induce stagflationary conditions. Growth forecasts have already been trimmed and inflation projections raised, with risks skewed to the downside if crude prices stay elevated. Fiscal choices between cushioning consumers and containing deficits will be critical. External balances are also set to weaken, with a wider current account deficit and tighter liquidity contrasting with pandemic-era conditions.
In his review, Dammu Ravi assesses The Durian Flavour - India and Asean after a decade of the Act East Policy by former ambassador Gurjit Singh, which examines Asean’s evolution and its complex ties with India. The reviewer notes that while Asean has delivered stability and growth, India-Asean relations lag potential due to mismatched priorities and trade frictions. In particular, Ravi highlights concerns over trade imbalances, supply chain integration, and India’s absence from key regional frameworks. The book argues for pragmatic policy recalibration, deeper economic engagement, and strategic alignment to sustain Asean centrality and strengthen India’s Act East Policy.
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Topics : Inflation ASEAN India New Zealand FTA New Zealand dairy sector Sun Pharma biosimilars biosimilar drugs natural gas LPG Israel Iran Conflict BALANCE OF PAYMENTS India-Asean trade
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:15 AM IST