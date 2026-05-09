Best of BS Opinion: India's jobs market faces a starkly different future

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.

R Jagannathan argues that India's political parties have a long, but unenviable, history of promising jobs ahead of elections. The reality is that they have been singularly unable to fulfil those promises, irrespective of how long they stay in power. In his column,that politicians and policymakers need to accept the reality of India's new job markets - that the future of mass employment in India is going to be either gig and contract work or self-employment instead of formal salaried jobs because automation, AI, and weak private-sector demand are shrinking those. Data from the PLFS and other academic studies also bear this out. Moreover, education, once a ladder to formal jobs, is now more likely to decrease the chances of formal employment because the biggest job destruction has happened in middle-skill, middle-level jobs, thanks to automation and AI. The jobs that remain in abundance are at the high-skill and lower-skill levels, and that is where policymakers must focus their attention.

Aditi Phadnis maps Mamata Banerjee's missteps that have brought her and the party she built from the ground up to this impasse. She notes that the trust deficit between the CM and her hitherto most trust lieutenant festered even as Mamata promoted her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, within the party. A slighted Adhikari - no political lightweight himself - soon left for the BJP, soon becoming Mamata's most formidable opponent, one who has now beaten her in two consecutive elections. Other leaders, too, found themselves sideline over almost laughably trivial transgressions, such as not paying enough attention when Mamata was singing, or not taking medicines she recommended. Now, with her party in a shambles around her, Mamata Banerjee must take a long, hard look in the mirror to figure out what went wrong. In this searing analysis of the Trinamool Congress' crushing defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, and the Bharatiya Janata Party's - along with Suvendu Adhikari's - rise to power for the first time in the state,Mamata Banerjee's missteps that have brought her and the party she built from the ground up to this impasse. She notes that the trust deficit between the CM and her hitherto most trust lieutenant festered even as Mamata promoted her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, within the party. A slighted Adhikari - no political lightweight himself - soon left for the BJP, soon becoming Mamata's most formidable opponent, one who has now beaten her in two consecutive elections. Other leaders, too, found themselves sideline over almost laughably trivial transgressions, such as not paying enough attention when Mamata was singing, or not taking medicines she recommended. Now, with her party in a shambles around her, Mamata Banerjee must take a long, hard look in the mirror to figure out what went wrong.

Shekhar Gupta argues that the recent state election results underline the that the recent state election results underline the growing political marginalisation of Indian Muslims , despite their sizeable share of the electorate in states such as West Bengal and Assam. He contends that the BJP has successfully consolidated Hindu voters while pushing opposition parties into appearing dependent on Muslim support - albeit with Hindu leaders - a dynamic that further strengthens the BJP's ideological position. However, he notes that the number of Muslims in professional life and public institutions continues to grow, making politics the only locus of their marginalisation. Secularism, he says, cannot survive if Muslims alone must bear responsibility for it, and calls for new political coalitions that can rebuild broader Hindu support for the constitutional secularism that India chose.