Best of BS Opinion: Investors are finally reassessing AI valuations

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

notes our first editorial. While artificial intelligence remains a transformative technology, many companies developing AI continue to burn cash, raising questions about lofty market expectations and the sustainability of investment. Investors are also weighing risks from advances in semiconductor technology, the high costs of AI infrastructure, environmental concerns over data centres, and AI’s potential impact on employment. More realistic valuations could improve capital allocation and may even redirect investment towards markets such as India, which are less exposed to the AI boom. The recent sell-off in AI-related stocks reflects a rational reassessment of valuations after two years of exceptional gains,. While artificial intelligence remains a transformative technology, many companies developing AI continue to burn cash, raising questions about lofty market expectations and the sustainability of investment. Investors are also weighing risks from advances in semiconductor technology, the high costs of AI infrastructure, environmental concerns over data centres, and AI’s potential impact on employment. More realistic valuations could improve capital allocation and may even redirect investment towards markets such as India, which are less exposed to the AI boom.

second editorial welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Today'sthe Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the 2021 Office Memorandum that allowed retrospective environmental clearance for projects begun without prior approval, while upholding the 2017 notification as a one-time regularisation measure. The ruling restores the primacy of environmental compliance, curbs executive overreach by requiring statutory notifications for exemptions, and preserves ongoing projects by applying the verdict prospectively. However, stronger enforcement alone is insufficient - governments must uphold the spirit of environmental protection while streamlining the approval process to reduce delays, discourage non-compliance, and strengthen India’s already-weak environmental governance.

Janak Raj and Aashi Gupta write that persistent reliance on cash-on-delivery and high return rates reflect deeper concerns over product quality and seller reliability. They contend that policymakers should focus on ensuring fair competition, improving digital and logistics infrastructure, expanding reliable sectoral data, and strengthening protections for gig workers rather than regulating business models. Such reforms, they write, would help ecommerce support MSMEs, create jobs, boost exports, and deliver more inclusive and sustainable long-term growth. India’s ecommerce sector has expanded rapidly but continues to grapple with weak profitability, regulatory disputes, high logistics costs, and inadequate consumer trust.that persistent reliance on cash-on-delivery and high return rates reflect deeper concerns over product quality and seller reliability. They contend that policymakers should focus on ensuring fair competition, improving digital and logistics infrastructure, expanding reliable sectoral data, and strengthening protections for gig workers rather than regulating business models. Such reforms, they write, would help ecommerce support MSMEs, create jobs, boost exports, and deliver more inclusive and sustainable long-term growth.

Kavita Rao argues that the scarcity of secure, well-paying jobs, particularly in the public sector, fuels intense competition and creates incentives for malpractice. While stronger safeguards for examinations are necessary, the lasting solution lies in expanding quality employment opportunities. As manufacturing and services become similarly capital-intensive, she contends that policymakers should rethink services as the principal engine of job creation. Greater investment and better regulation in sectors such as healthcare and education could generate resilient, AI-resistant employment while improving human capital. Persistent examination paper leaks reflect deeper distortions in India’s labour market rather than failures of testing agencies alone.that the scarcity of secure, well-paying jobs, particularly in the public sector, fuels intense competition and creates incentives for malpractice. While stronger safeguards for examinations are necessary, the lasting solution lies in expanding quality employment opportunities. As manufacturing and services become similarly capital-intensive, she contends that policymakers should rethink services as the principal engine of job creation. Greater investment and better regulation in sectors such as healthcare and education could generate resilient, AI-resistant employment while improving human capital.