Best of BS Opinion: Iran conflict gives India a chance for energy reform

first editorial. The Iranian government, or what's left of it, has stymied the combined might of the US and Israel, who seem to have miscalculated Iran's missile and drone capabilities. Meanwhile, both sides have proposed conditions that make it all but impossible for either side to meet. Meanwhile, their mutual intransigence has wreaked havoc on the global economy, particularly Asian nations that are struggling to contain the inflationary impact of runaway energy prices. India, too, faces the grim prospect of having to pare its annual revenue by between Rs 1.2 trillion and Rs 1.7 trillion after it cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of high crude prices on state-run oil marketing firms. With the Houthis now threatening to disrupt other maritime channels, things could get much worse, quickly. Two court cases in the United States have once again second editorial points out. Given growing apprehensions around these platforms, countries, including India, are considering bans for children. Instead of blanket bans, however, regulation needs to focus not just on users, but how these platforms are designed to be used. With the Ajay Shah notes that despite the Indian landmass receiving abundant solar radiation and technology offering the foundation for energy independence, modern renewables account for a mere 3.2 per cent of total energy supply. India's energy supply needs an order of magnitude expansion, which calls for fundamental changes in energy policy. First, the electricity sector must shift to a price mechanism. Second, a carbon tax is the optimal intervention since it establishes a price for carbon emissions, altering relative prices away from dirty fuels. And third, Indian infrastructure needs must be linked to global capital markets since the viability of projects depends on access to low-cost equity and long-term debt. Bharat Varadachari and Rajesh Modani say the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is a In his book The Insatiable Machine: How Capitalism Conquered the World, Trevor Jackson says that given the prevailing economic system, if humans don’t find a way to change course, the Jennifer Szalai, offers a compact and vivid account of several centuries of capitalist expansion, going back in history to point out how it has now become almost self-sustaining in its growth and expansion. Whether intentional or not, Jackson’s overall message is that the system becomes so self-reinforcing that it pushes individual humans into insignificance. With a face-saving exit eluding both the United States and Israel a month into the conflict with Iran, the prospect of lasting peace in West Asia appears increasingly remote , notes our. The Iranian government, or what's left of it, has stymied the combined might of the US and Israel, who seem to have miscalculated Iran's missile and drone capabilities. Meanwhile, both sides have proposed conditions that make it all but impossible for either side to meet. Meanwhile, their mutual intransigence has wreaked havoc on the global economy, particularly Asian nations that are struggling to contain the inflationary impact of runaway energy prices. India, too, faces the grim prospect of having to pare its annual revenue by between Rs 1.2 trillion and Rs 1.7 trillion after it cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of high crude prices on state-run oil marketing firms. With the Houthis now threatening to disrupt other maritime channels, things could get much worse, quickly.Two court cases in the United States have once again shone a light on how social media platforms design their products , and how they specifically impact children. A California jury found Meta and YouTube liable for harm to young users, while a New Mexico one found that Meta has misled users about its platform's safety in a case centred around child sexual exploitation. Both cases move the needle from user content - behind which social media giants have often hidden - to platform design itself, and internal risk assessment by the companies themselves, ourpoints out. Given growing apprehensions around these platforms, countries, including India, are considering bans for children. Instead of blanket bans, however, regulation needs to focus not just on users, but how these platforms are designed to be used.With the renewed focus on India's energy security in light of the West Asia conflict,notes that despite the Indian landmass receiving abundant solar radiation and technology offering the foundation for energy independence, modern renewables account for a mere 3.2 per cent of total energy supply. India's energy supply needs an order of magnitude expansion, which calls for fundamental changes in energy policy. First, the electricity sector must shift to a price mechanism. Second, a carbon tax is the optimal intervention since it establishes a price for carbon emissions, altering relative prices away from dirty fuels. And third, Indian infrastructure needs must be linked to global capital markets since the viability of projects depends on access to low-cost equity and long-term debt.andsay the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is a welcome step in the evolution of the regulatory environment for multiple reasons. Among these is making compliance more proportionate to size, aligning corporate law with modern capital and talent realities, and digital-first governance with checks. It also rationalises corporate social responsibility, while some proposals look to reduce procedural drag and improve predictability on corporate action and exits. The Bill's emphasis is on practicality - removing friction from corporate action, making enforcement proportionate, modernising internal governance workflows, and concentrating regulatory discipline where it matters most. It is simpler where risk is low and sharper where the public interest is high. Once last-mile refinements are built in, it can deliver a more predictable and business-aligned corporate framework in practice.In his book The Insatiable Machine: How Capitalism Conquered the World, Trevor Jackson says that given the prevailing economic system, if humans don’t find a way to change course, the end of the world won’t be something we have to imagine; it will actually arrive . The book, writes, offers a compact and vivid account of several centuries of capitalist expansion, going back in history to point out how it has now become almost self-sustaining in its growth and expansion. Whether intentional or not, Jackson’s overall message is that the system becomes so self-reinforcing that it pushes individual humans into insignificance.

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