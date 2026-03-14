Best of BS Opinion: Iran-Israel conflict revives India's energy worries
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The Iran-Israel-US conflict has again exposed India’s dependence on West Asian energy supplies, writes R Jagannathan. India imports roughly 60-65 per cent of its LPG, much of it from the Gulf, leaving households exposed to supply shocks and price spikes if the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption, something which has happened now. Even as India expands renewable capacity, fossil fuels will remain essential during decades of growth. Jagannathan argues for expanding strategic reserves, diversifying import sources and accelerating domestic exploration, including offshore opportunities near the Andamans. He also urges wider efforts to reduce reliance on concentrated external supply chains.
Meanwhile, talking about Bihar’s politics, Aditi Phadnis examines what Nitish Kumar’s fading presence could mean for Bihar’s development debate and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s growing dominance. Bihar still has around half its workforce in agriculture, while manufacturing employs just 5.7 per cent. The state must decide whether to pursue large industrial projects requiring significant land acquisition or strengthen the MSME sector that already produces most manufacturing output. Phadnis notes that Kumar’s cautious politics balanced social justice priorities with alliance management. His departure leaves open the question of whether Bihar will now move toward a more assertive development strategy led by the BJP.
Sandeep Goyal explores how artificial intelligence is altering the logic of marketing. Consumers are increasingly turning to AI chatbots instead of search engines, receiving a handful of curated answers rather than browsing links. This shift weakens traditional search optimization and creates what Goyal calls “generative engine presence”, where brands are discovered through AI summaries. A deeper shift may soon follow if AI agents begin making purchasing decisions for users. Companies, he argues, will have to optimise their brands for both human audiences and algorithmic evaluation while safeguarding ownership of customer data.
Writing on regional politics, Shekhar Gupta argues that the South Asian subcontinent remains unusual for sustaining electoral democracy across nearly two billion people. Countries such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives have maintained regular elections despite varying democratic quality. Recent protests in several countries removed entrenched leaders but ultimately produced new elections rather than institutional collapse. Across the region, Gupta argues, crises have largely been resolved through elections, with Pakistan remaining the exception because of its entrenched civil-military imbalance.
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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 6:15 AM IST