Best of BS Opinion: Limits of 'Economic D-Day' lie at China's gates

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

lead editorial, which argues that the First up in today's opinions is ourthat the Trump administration’s latest secondary sanctions against Iran - the so-called 'Economic D Day' - could provoke China without necessarily achieving their stated objectives. Washington has targeted around 60 entities across several jurisdictions and five Iranian sectors, but the campaign’s impact remains unclear. China buys nearly 90 per cent of Iran’s crude exports and supports Tehran through infrastructure, technology and alternative financial channels. The editorial points to Beijing’s use of its anti-foreign sanctions law after Washington targeted five Chinese teapot refineries in April as evidence of a growing willingness to resist US sanctions openly. With Donald Trump and Xi Jinping due to meet in September, further sanctions could complicate negotiations over rare earths and tariffs and risk a direct confrontation.

Today's second editorial notes that the delayed, erratic monsoon has increased humidity and heat stress, creating conditions conducive to flu transmission, while crowded and insanitary cities provide fertile ground for viral spread and mutation. With climate researchers forecasting greater heat, seasonal outbreaks could become a recurring challenge. It calls for mandatory annual flu vaccinations for healthcare workers and greater use of masks and handwashing. It argues that state and urban administrations should impose compulsory masking in public places, supported by mass-awareness campaigns. The spread of H1N1 infections in Delhi and Karnataka, with Bengaluru a major hotspot, highlights India’s inadequate hygiene standards and the growing public-health risks posed by climate change.that the delayed, erratic monsoon has increased humidity and heat stress, creating conditions conducive to flu transmission, while crowded and insanitary cities provide fertile ground for viral spread and mutation. With climate researchers forecasting greater heat, seasonal outbreaks could become a recurring challenge. It calls for mandatory annual flu vaccinations for healthcare workers and greater use of masks and handwashing. It argues that state and urban administrations should impose compulsory masking in public places, supported by mass-awareness campaigns.

AK Bhattacharya traces the deeper issue to the weakening of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERAI), whose regulatory remit was sharply reduced by a 2019 legislative amendment. The change left fewer airports under independent oversight while strengthening the role of the state-owned Airports Authority of India. Inadequate regulatory capacity helped create today’s concentration in the sector, he writes, calling for restoration of AERAI’s powers, strengthening its manpower, and ensuring genuine regulatory independence rather than merely limiting individual bidders. India’s civil aviation sector has become increasingly oligopolistic , and a proposed cap on the number of airports a single bidder can acquire will address only part of the problem.the deeper issue to the weakening of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERAI), whose regulatory remit was sharply reduced by a 2019 legislative amendment. The change left fewer airports under independent oversight while strengthening the role of the state-owned Airports Authority of India. Inadequate regulatory capacity helped create today’s concentration in the sector, he writes, calling for restoration of AERAI’s powers, strengthening its manpower, and ensuring genuine regulatory independence rather than merely limiting individual bidders.

Janak Raj highlights the importance of sector transition plans (STPs) in bridging national targets and company-level investment decisions, yet few countries have developed detailed, binding road maps. Without credible STPs, companies cannot formulate bankable transition plans, and investors lack the certainty to provide transition finance. Alongside, the columnist calls for plant-level timelines, enabling infrastructure, policy support, standardised definitions, development-bank risk-sharing, and corporate disclosure of decarbonisation capex. More than 140 countries have announced net-zero targets , but translating those ambitions into investment-ready plans for eight hard-to-abate sectors remains a major challenge. Steel, cement, aluminium, chemicals, aviation, shipping, trucking, and oil and gas account for about 40 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and require an estimated $30 trillion in additional investment by 2050.the importance of sector transition plans (STPs) in bridging national targets and company-level investment decisions, yet few countries have developed detailed, binding road maps. Without credible STPs, companies cannot formulate bankable transition plans, and investors lack the certainty to provide transition finance. Alongside, the columnist calls for plant-level timelines, enabling infrastructure, policy support, standardised definitions, development-bank risk-sharing, and corporate disclosure of decarbonisation capex.