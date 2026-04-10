Best of BS Opinion: Iran truce wobbles as India tracks risks and reset
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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A fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran is already showing signs of strain, with Israel’s continued strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah becoming a point of contention, as our first editorial notes. After 41 days of conflict that disrupted supply chains without a decisive outcome, both sides appear open to talks. However, negotiations are likely to be difficult, with maximalist positions on both sides. The broader issue is whether the US can restrain Israel, as continued military action risks destabilising any agreement. The conflict has also prompted regional recalibration, with countries reassessing security alignments.
Bangladesh’s foreign minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to New Delhi reflects an attempt to reset ties after a strained period, our second editorial argues. The outreach comes as Dhaka expands its diplomatic engagements. For India, rebuilding ties is necessary but delayed, with earlier reluctance to engage the BNP now complicating the process. Domestic rhetoric around infiltration and anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh add to the challenge. Yet there is space for pragmatic cooperation in trade, connectivity, and energy, offering a route to rebuild trust. China’s growing presence adds urgency, but India is advised to avoid framing ties purely through strategic rivalry.
Writing on India’s external vulnerability, T T Ram Mohan writes that strong growth and low inflation have masked underlying risks now exposed by the Iran conflict. Rising oil prices threaten to widen the current account deficit, while record foreign portfolio outflows have weakened the rupee. From recent averages, the deficit could climb significantly if crude remains elevated, altering investor sentiment and potentially triggering further outflows. The episode underlines India’s structural sensitivity to oil shocks and suggests that in a volatile environment, prioritising stability over aggressive growth may be necessary.
Meanwhile, Vanita Kohli-Khandekar points to a structural decline in India’s television ecosystem, even as regulatory scrutiny of ratings intensifies. TV households and revenues have both fallen sharply, with audiences shifting to digital platforms and free-to-air services like DD Freedish. Despite this contraction, the government has tightened control through the TV Ratings Policy 2026, excluding industry stakeholders from ratings bodies. The move appears misaligned with market realities, as advertisers increasingly prioritise digital metrics over traditional ratings. The absence of a unified cross-platform measurement system remains a key gap.
Finally, Anjali Chauhan reviews Pamela Philipose’s Framing the Media, a book that highlights that press freedom in India has never been absolute but shaped by power structures. Tracing developments from the colonial period to the digital era, the book shows how regulation, markets, and technology have continuously defined the limits of media autonomy. It moves beyond a state-centric view, examining the role of corporate ownership and advertising in shaping editorial choices. The digital transition, rather than expanding freedom, has introduced new forms of control through platforms and algorithms.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 6:21 AM IST