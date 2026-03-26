Best of BS Opinion: Job crisis and oil shocks converge on India's economy
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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Hopes of a near-term easing in the Gulf crisis have lifted oil and gas market sentiment, but the signals remain tentative. As reports of a US proposal to Iran coincide with indications of controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the underlying volatility has not receded. Our first editorial notes that India, which is heavily dependent on Gulf energy supplies, is likely to face sustained pressure from elevated import costs. Yet domestic vulnerabilities remain acute. Oil and gas production has fallen significantly since 2014, and policy efforts to revive exploration have struggled to attract investment. Renewables, while expanding, are not yet positioned to replace fossil fuels at scale, leaving India exposed to repeated external shocks.
Meanwhile, a widening gap between education and employment is becoming harder to ignore. Drawing on the State of Working India 2026 report, our second editorial highlights persistently high graduate unemployment, with nearly 40 per cent of younger graduates out of work. The expansion of higher education has outpaced job creation, particularly in salaried roles. Much of the recent employment growth has been concentrated in agriculture, signalling a shift towards lower-quality work. The policy response must therefore move beyond expanding access to education and focus on aligning skills with demand, strengthening vocational systems, and accelerating manufacturing growth.
Amita Batra argues that economic interdependence does not reliably prevent conflict, particularly in an uneven global order. Using the US-Iran confrontation, she shows how strategic considerations can override economic costs. Iran’s geographic position and its ability to disrupt energy flows give it leverage that extends beyond its economic size. The impact is already visible across Asia, where supply risks and rising costs are straining economies dependent on energy imports. The broader implication is that even limited conflicts can generate wide economic disruptions, complicating assumptions about stability in an interconnected world.
Prasanna Tantri examines the Reserve Bank of India’s proposal to restrict collateral-backed lending for small enterprises. While the intent is to promote cash-flow-based lending, he cautions against mandating it. Collateral plays a critical role in managing risk in credit markets affected by information gaps. Removing it could reduce credit access or shift lending towards safer assets, excluding firms without household wealth. Tantri’s argument favours addressing structural frictions like improving credit information, recovery systems, and data use, rather than imposing blanket restrictions.
Finally, Shyam Saran reviews Imran Mulla’s The Indian Caliphate, a book that revisits the Khilafat movement of 1919-24 and its role in shaping India’s early mass politics. The book traces how religious mobilisation briefly aligned with nationalist goals, while also deepening communal divisions. It also explores an unrealised plan to position India as the centre of a global Islamic order. The account situates these developments within the broader political transformations of the early 20th century, with legacies that continue to influence contemporary debates on identity and nationhood.
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 6:16 AM IST