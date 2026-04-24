Best of BS Opinion: Leadership change at US Fed will test global markets

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.

notes our first editorial. However, political pressure on interest rates could undermine institutional independence. The nomination of Kevin Warsh is pivotal, with his stance on lower rates partly tied to expectations of AI-driven disinflation, but challenges remain ahead, including persistently elevated inflation and differing views within the Federal Reserve on policy direction. Additionally, Warsh’s criticism of the central bank’s expanded balance sheet and his preference for reduced communication could unsettle market expectations. Given the Federal Reserve’s global influence, both his confirmation and subsequent policy choices will be closely scrutinised by investors. The impending leadership change at the United States Federal Reserve portends wider implications for markets , given tensions between Donald Trump and current chair Jerome Powell,. However, political pressure on interest rates could undermine institutional independence. The nomination of Kevin Warsh is pivotal, with his stance on lower rates partly tied to expectations of AI-driven disinflation, but challenges remain ahead, including persistently elevated inflation and differing views within the Federal Reserve on policy direction. Additionally, Warsh’s criticism of the central bank’s expanded balance sheet and his preference for reduced communication could unsettle market expectations. Given the Federal Reserve’s global influence, both his confirmation and subsequent policy choices will be closely scrutinised by investors.

second editorial today evaluates the transition at Apple, where Tim Cook will become executive chairman and John Ternus assumes leadership as the new CEO. While Cook’s tenure transformed the company’s scale and valuation, building on foundations laid by Steve Jobs, continuity will not suffice in a rapidly shifting digital landscape. Ourthe transition at Apple, where Tim Cook will become executive chairman and John Ternus assumes leadership as the new CEO. While Cook’s tenure transformed the company’s scale and valuation, building on foundations laid by Steve Jobs, continuity will not suffice in a rapidly shifting digital landscape. The central challenge for Ternus lies in artificial intelligence , where competitors such as Nvidia and software-led firms are advancing quickly. The Cupertino giant's integrated hardware-software model remains a strength, but its AI offerings, including Siri and Apple Intelligence, are seen as lagging behind rivals like ChatGPT and Claude. Ternus must accelerate innovation, possibly through partnerships with OpenAI or acquisitions such as Perplexity AI, while adapting to a more outward-facing leadership role.

Rajesh Kumar examines the management of the rupee amid persistent global disruptions, arguing that In his column,the management of the rupee amid persistent global disruptions, arguing that intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has contained excessive volatility . He situates recent currency pressures within successive shocks, including the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and shifting US trade policy, all of which have unsettled capital flows. While some advocate allowing the rupee to weaken to address balance of payments strains, Kumar notes that the currency has already depreciated significantly since 2020. Historical evidence, he contends, shows that limited intervention risks instability, as seen in 2013. He further argues that assumptions underpinning India’s current account deficit may need reassessment, with tighter global capital conditions necessitating higher domestic savings to ensure external stability.

R Kavita Rao and Seema Maurya argue that the impact of that the impact of recent GST rate cuts is more complex than commonly assumed . While rate reductions are expected to stimulate demand, evidence suggests incomplete passthrough to prices, varying across goods, which limits consumption gains. Using household data, the authors examine changes in the average propensity to consume (APC) and find no immediate post-cut increase, with only a modest rise emerging after a few months. Similarly, income growth does not accelerate until early 2026. They note that concurrent monetary easing may also have influenced outcomes. Overall, the analysis indicates that GST cuts may alter consumption patterns with a lag, but do not generate a broad, immediate demand surge across the economy.