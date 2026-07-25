Best of BS Opinion: Nationwide youth protests push govt on to the backfoot

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Shyam Saran points out that the that the recent protests over alleged examination irregularities - particularly the Neet-UG - expose deeper structural weaknesses in India's education and economic systems. While immediate reforms to the National Testing Agency are essential, excessive centralisation, outsourcing, and declining public investment have eroded trust in education and reduced opportunities for young people. The unrest also reflects broader anxieties over the shortage of quality jobs, the limits of capital-intensive industrial policies, and the commercialisation of essential public services. Rather than dismissing student grievances, policymakers should use this moment to rethink India's growth strategy in favour of more inclusive, labour-intensive development.

R Gopalakrishnan says that Marking JRD Tata's birth anniversary,that India needs a fundamentally different approach to promoting enterprise rather than incremental ease-of-doing-business reforms. He contends that excessive regulation and bureaucratic inertia continue to hinder business growth, limiting manufacturing, exports, innovation, and job creation. Drawing on the successful Titan-TIDCO partnership, he proposes a model in which state industrial development corporations take equity stakes while facilitating regulatory clearances without interfering in management. Such partnerships, he argues, could help create thousands of scalable enterprises, strengthen private capital formation, decentralise economic development, and accelerate India's transition towards a more enterprise-driven economy.

Shekhar Gupta argues that the protests over examination irregularities reflect a that the protests over examination irregularities reflect a deeper crisis in India's centralised education system rather than the failure of individual officials. Replacing bureaucrats or even ministers, he contends, will not address an ecosystem dominated by rote learning, coaching institutes, relentless competitive examinations, and recurring paper leaks. He traces these problems to the centralisation of admissions through NEET and the National Testing Agency, arguing that they have intensified pressure on millions of students while undermining federal autonomy. Gupta advocates abolishing the NTA, decentralising admissions, expanding educational capacity, and giving states greater control over higher education.