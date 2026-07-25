Best of BS Opinion: Nationwide youth protests push govt on to the backfoot
Shyam Saran and Shekhar Gupta examine the crisis in education, R Gopalakrishnan calls for a new enterprise model, and Devangshu Datta weighs social media age bans
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Shyam Saran points out that the recent protests over alleged examination irregularities - particularly the Neet-UG - expose deeper structural weaknesses in India's education and economic systems. While immediate reforms to the National Testing Agency are essential, excessive centralisation, outsourcing, and declining public investment have eroded trust in education and reduced opportunities for young people. The unrest also reflects broader anxieties over the shortage of quality jobs, the limits of capital-intensive industrial policies, and the commercialisation of essential public services. Rather than dismissing student grievances, policymakers should use this moment to rethink India's growth strategy in favour of more inclusive, labour-intensive development.
Marking JRD Tata's birth anniversary, R Gopalakrishnan says that India needs a fundamentally different approach to promoting enterprise rather than incremental ease-of-doing-business reforms. He contends that excessive regulation and bureaucratic inertia continue to hinder business growth, limiting manufacturing, exports, innovation, and job creation. Drawing on the successful Titan-TIDCO partnership, he proposes a model in which state industrial development corporations take equity stakes while facilitating regulatory clearances without interfering in management. Such partnerships, he argues, could help create thousands of scalable enterprises, strengthen private capital formation, decentralise economic development, and accelerate India's transition towards a more enterprise-driven economy.
Shekhar Gupta argues that the protests over examination irregularities reflect a deeper crisis in India's centralised education system rather than the failure of individual officials. Replacing bureaucrats or even ministers, he contends, will not address an ecosystem dominated by rote learning, coaching institutes, relentless competitive examinations, and recurring paper leaks. He traces these problems to the centralisation of admissions through NEET and the National Testing Agency, arguing that they have intensified pressure on millions of students while undermining federal autonomy. Gupta advocates abolishing the NTA, decentralising admissions, expanding educational capacity, and giving states greater control over higher education.
France and Australia have imposed age-based social media bans, while the UK has rejected them over concerns about privacy, enforceability, and free speech. Devangshu Datta observes that age verification is intrusive, easily circumvented, and particularly difficult in countries such as India, where devices are often shared. At the same time, he acknowledges compelling evidence that social media can harm young users through cyber-bullying, sexual predation, addictive algorithms, and reduced learning. Given social media's growing role in education and social interaction, the central question is broader than regulation alone: at what age should individuals be free to make potentially harmful choices?
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Topics : NEET-UG Question paper leak Protest Jantar Mantar Social Media Social media apps Tata Sons Tata group
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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 6:15 AM IST