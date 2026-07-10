Best of BS Opinion: Nato, remote work and economic resilience
Today's opinions examine the Nato summit, women's cash transfer schemes, global market risks after the Iran conflict, remote work and Mary Beard's exploration of the classics.
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page. Cash transfer schemes for women have improved savings and spending patterns, with an EAC-PM study showing significant gains in Maharashtra and Odisha. While the evidence reinforces the benefits of predictable direct benefit transfers, today's first editorial notes that policymakers must also confront questions of fiscal sustainability and long-term design. With more than 15 states now operating such schemes, financed in many cases through borrowing, the costs could become increasingly difficult to sustain. This calls for a coherent policy framework that consolidates household transfers, sets informed limits on subsidies, and enforces fiscal rules so welfare spending does not crowd out productive public investment. Today's second editorial argues that the Nato summit in Ankara demonstrated renewed allied commitment to collective defence and stronger support for Ukraine, but ultimately exposed the alliance’s dependence on an unpredictable United States. Members pledged higher defence spending, fresh military procurement, and expanded assistance for Kyiv, although most still fall short of agreed spending targets. Donald Trump’s shifting positions, including renewed threats against Iran, territorial claims over Greenland, and trade retaliation against Spain, overshadowed the summit’s achievements. These mixed signals have deepened strategic uncertainty, weakened Nato’s coherence, and heightened risks for both European security and the global economy. Financial markets have quickly shrugged off the Iran conflict, but underlying global economic risks remain elevated. T T Ram Mohan writes that optimism over lower oil prices overlooks continuing supply disruptions, inflationary pressures, AI-driven investment excesses, and rising vulnerabilities in sovereign debt markets highlighted by the Bank for International Settlements. While India has strengthened its external financing through higher foreign debt inflows and FCNR deposits, equity outflows continue and external risks persist. Although the worst-case oil price scenario has been avoided, the author cautions that geopolitical uncertainty and fragile global fundamentals make it premature to assume sustained economic stability or market resilience. Remote work may offer flexibility, but it comes at a cost for early-career professionals, argues Michael R Strain. Citing recent research, he contends that the rise of hybrid and remote work has disproportionately increased unemployment among young graduates by making employers less willing to hire inexperienced workers for remote roles. In-person work, he says, accelerates skill development, networking, emotional intelligence and career progression through everyday workplace interactions. While hybrid arrangements remain valuable for experienced employees and workers with disabilities, Strain recommends that those starting their careers should maximise their long-term prospects by working from the office as much as possible. In her review of Talking Classics: The Shock of the Old by Mary Beard, Arundhuti Dasgupta describes the book as an engaging invitation to approach the ancient Greek and Roman world through curiosity rather than reverence. Blending scholarship, humour, and personal reflection, Beard argues that the classics remain valuable because they provoke debate instead of offering timeless certainties. The review highlights her insistence on confronting slavery, misogyny, violence, and heroism with critical scrutiny while recovering voices beyond elites and rulers. Beard’s questioning approach makes antiquity more accessible, relevant, and intellectually rewarding for contemporary readers.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:15 AM IST