Best of BS Opinion: New urea policy skirts fertiliser subsidy reform
From fertiliser subsidies and Russian oil tariffs to regulatory independence, rural water reforms and the politics of interfaith marriage, here are today's top Opinion pieces.
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
The new national urea policy aims to reduce import dependence by expanding domestic production, offering greater protection against global supply disruptions. However, today's first editorial argues that it does little to address the deeper structural flaws in India’s fertiliser regime. Heavy subsidies keep urea artificially cheap, encouraging excessive use, distorting the nutrient balance, and worsening soil degradation, while the subsidy burden continues to rise. Additional domestic capacity will also remain exposed to imported liquefied natural gas and growing demand. Redirecting fertiliser subsidies directly to farmers, rather than manufacturers, could promote more efficient use while preserving income support.
A proposed bipartisan US Bill to impose steep tariffs on major buyers of Russian oil, including India and China, rests on the flawed assumption that it would weaken Russia’s war effort. Today's second editorial points out that such measures would instead aggravate global energy insecurity at a time when renewed conflict in West Asia has disrupted oil supplies and pushed prices higher. India, which has no role in either the Ukraine or Iran conflicts, must prioritise energy security while continuing trade negotiations with Washington. Greater diplomatic efforts to resolve both wars would be far more effective than punitive trade measures.
India’s statutory regulators have become central to economic governance but remain dominated by serving or former bureaucrats, undermining independence, expertise and accountability, writes KP Krishnan. Concentrated executive, legislative and quasi-judicial powers make strong internal governance essential, yet boards of major regulators lack sufficient external experts and independent oversight, and are instead comprised mostly of former or current government bureaucrats. This "insider capture" weakens domain knowledge, increases susceptibility to government influence, and erodes checks on management. Krishnan argues that regulators overseeing increasingly complex markets require broader representation from academia, industry, law and consumer groups. Amending their governing laws to mandate independent, non-executive board members would strengthen regulatory credibility and economic policymaking.
The Jal Jeevan Mission dramatically expanded rural tap-water coverage, but its first phase exposed serious gaps between infrastructure creation and reliable water delivery. Vinayak Chatterjee argues that JJM 2.0 addresses these weaknesses by shifting the focus from counting tap connections to ensuring regular, safe and sustainable water supply. Proposed reforms include stricter service standards, GIS-based verification, stronger operation and maintenance systems, groundwater sustainability, procurement safeguards and performance-linked funding. While the redesigned programme corrects many structural flaws, its success will ultimately depend on effective implementation by states and local institutions, rather than ambitious targets or increased budgetary allocations alone.
In her review, Arushi Bhaskar presents Love Jihad: A Feminist Retelling by Sameena Dalwai as a timely examination of the origins and evolution of the “love jihad” narrative in India. Combining historical research, personal experience, and feminist analysis, the book argues that contemporary anxieties over interfaith marriage are rooted in older concerns about caste and social hierarchy. It also explores changing religious identities, the meaning of love and jihad, and the limits of online activism. The review concludes that Dalwai makes a persuasive case for grassroots engagement as the most effective response to communal polarisation.
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Topics : Jal Jeevan Mission Urea policy fertiliser subsidy Clean drinking water Crude Oil Russia Ukraine Conflict Regulatory body Love jihad
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 6:15 AM IST